Crimson Desert players are sharing their best money making grinds after the new DLC added a ship that costs more than Kliff's soul

I've already accepted that I'll never own Crimson Desert's fancy new pirate ship, added as part of the Charting the Unknown DLC. I accepted it the moment I found out it costs 6 million in camp funds, but other players are desperate to take the wheel of the game's biggest, most imposing ship, and that means turning to other players who are throwing down 6 million like it's nothing.
To be clear, Crimson Desert players can get the DLC's ships for a much more reasonable sum than 6 million. The small one is just 40,000, while the medium-sized option is 1.2 million. Me? I'm a much more casual Crimson Desert player and am happy to settle for the humble rowboat for just 2,000. Over on Reddit, though, players are reacting with equal parts shock and intense desire over Crimson Desert's most showboaty, uh, boat.
"I'm sorry 6 MILLION?!?!?!", reads the title of a Reddit thread from a Kliff aghast at the price. "Brooooooo, I'm not sailing any time soon," says the Redditor. Naturally, this being Reddit we're talking about, there are plenty of commenters pretending 6 million isn't a ridiculous amount of money, but there are plenty of other players asking for and receiving advice on how to make some dang bread in this game. I am not the Crimson Desert player to come to for advice on money, so I'll share some tips I found in the thread:
"Each church has a donation box you can donate camp funds to. You get a bonus to camp resources gathered depending on how much you donate, up to +200%. But know that each region has their own bonus," advises one Redditor. "So getting Hernand to max does not affect your income in Pailune or deminiss. Then there’s a string of side quests (I forget which so you’ll have to look that up) but at the end you get the golden beer and that doubles all camp resources collected in all regions. Plus other regions have better dispatch missions. Eventually you’ll be making 20k-30k+ camp funds for a single dispatch."
"I’m not sure this is the best way since I’m new…. But I’ve been stealing gold bars from these wealthy furries in Demeniss Wildlife Park," says another tip giver. "I spent about 25 minutes in that kinky zoo, and managed to gank 6 from them. I’m gonna try putting one of them bricks in the bank and see what that’s all about."
"Do the quest to lease the sawmill... I had like a grand total of 30k camp funds around the time I got it, set it up with some workers, set prices as high as I could without losing 'Favorable' status, then went and did some other stuff," says another money making fiend. "A couple hours later I had nearly 10 million in camp funds, I assume mostly from the sawmill, cause I don't think I did much else to directly increase it.
It seems the consensus is that the best way to earn passive income in Crimson Desert is with the new Facilities system, which was added in the new DLC, and doing Dispatch missions. One industrious player says they're earning a cool 1 million in camp funds every day from a single shop, which indeed would make the game's biggest ship a whole lot more affordable. Maybe I don't have to settle for the rowboat after all.
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After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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