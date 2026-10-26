Ghost of Yotei developer Sucker Punch reportedly hit with layoffs, despite selling millions and "significantly" contributing to Sony's financials

News
By
Published

"After carefully observing the challenges in the market and reviewing the team needs for our next project, we've decided to make some staffing reductions"

Ghost of Yotei Atsu holding katana
(Image credit: Sucker Punch / Sony)
0

26 people at Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei developer Sucker Punch have been laid off, according to a new report. Sony had previously spoken in glowing terms of Yotei's financial success, and the developers had just launched a major new expansion in Echoes of Sekigahara a few weeks ago.

"After carefully observing the challenges in the market and reviewing the team needs for our next project, we've decided to make some staffing reductions," Sucker Punch leadership says in an email to staff published by Aftermath, which first reported the news. "Several positions across Sucker Punch will be eliminated as a result."

The email insists that studio leaders "did not make this decision lightly" and "have given this a lot of attention and worked to support our affected colleagues during this transition as well as we can." Employees will apparently be given "more details about the future" next week.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Ghost of Yotei sold 3.3 million copies within its first month, performing better than Ghost of Tsushima did in the same period. Sony was keen to brag about how the game "significantly contributed" to its financial results in the period. Sucker Punch even managed to make the game for a much cheaper price than many of PlayStation's other massive PS5 games.

But we've seen again and again how little a game's success has to do with the fortunes of the developers who made it, despite how billionaire publisher bosses might suggest otherwise. Xbox offered a stunning example with Hi-Fi Rush in 2023, which the company described as a success "in all key measurements" and shut down the studio that made it a year later.

The Hi-Fi Rush devs would eventually get a second chance, and it doesn't sound like Sucker Punch as a whole is going anywhere. But if critical acclaim and financial success aren't enough to keep the Sonys and Microsofts of the world from laying off their developers, it's tough to imagine what criteria devs can now look toward for success.

PlayStation creator says games have stagnated, urges developers not to lose their "curiosity" as the industry reaches a major turning point ahead of the "next stage."

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The histories of CD Projekt Red and BioWare are deeply intertwined
    1
    The Witcher "wouldn't have been possible" without BioWare, CD Project Red reminds fans as the RPG turns 19
  2. 2
    Cyberpunk 2077 Ariadne quest walkthrough
  3. 3
    Helldivers 2 celebrates Liberty Day with a free gun, accidentally locks out tons of players with its new anti-cheat
  4. 4
    Phantom Blade Zero dev tells players to "reserve at least 300GB of free disk space" for PC pre-load of the 145GB monster – and as absurd as that sounds, I'm telling you it's worth it
  5. 5
    BioShock movie director confirms they're "still working on it" but says its world and story is a "tough nut to crack"