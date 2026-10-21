Crimson Desert DLC features everything from shipbuilding to marriage, Pearl Abyss shows off in new preview of Charting the Unknown

Pearl Abyss has released a new overview trailer for Crimson Desert's upcoming Charting the Unknown DLC expansion, and it sure is a lot.
Crimson Desert has had a bit of a wild year. It launched and was immediately quite beloved by fans, but it garnered criticism for lacking a good story – something the studio's CEO even admitted – and for a few other bits and pieces along the way.
However, Pearl Abyss has been updating the game as if it were a live service, with near-constant updates throughout the year to tackle some of the biggest criticisms and add new features to the open-world game, culminating in a massiveEnhanced edition update. However on top of that, the studio announced Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown a massive DLC expansion is on the way.
After a short two-week delay, the DLC is set to release next week on October 29, and to get people hyped, the developer has released a new overview trailer to let people know what to expect from the DLC; and in true Crimson Desert tradition… It's a whole lot.
Features Overview: Charting the Unknown | Crimson Desert DLC - YouTube
Charting the Unknown is based around, well, charting the unknown, and thus you'll be taken to the seas in search of new islands. These islands will feature new missions, enemy factions, and can eventually be turned into strongholds that Kliff can establish. Naturally, sailing is a big part of the DLC too, with the ability to create your own custom ship and take part in naval combat. And underwater, you'll be able to ride around on stingrays, turtles, and orcas while searching for treasure.
On top of that, Kliff's home is now more customizable, continuing Crimson Desert's being 100 games at once, with new house customization that looks ripped out of The Sims. On top of that, you'll be able to romance companions and get married. In the vein of the main game, there's a lot to do here, so if you were holding off on starting it, maybe now is the time.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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