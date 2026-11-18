The nominees have been revealed for The Game Awards 2026, and Palworld lead John "Bucky" Buckley is amongst those disappointed that Crimson Desert is up for just one award – and it's not Game of the Year.
This year's GOTY nominees are an interesting bunch, not least because GTA 6 is one of the options – announced yesterday, before the game's launch and even before the GTA 6 reviews went live. Joining Rockstar's game in the running are The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Resident Evil Requiem, Control: Resonant, 007 First Light, and Phantom Blade Zero.
Notably, no Crimson Desert. In fact, the only category Pearl Abyss's game has been nominated for is Best Community Support – no doubt a result of the devs' constant updates that have added improvements and new features since launch. But alas, Pocketpair's head of publishing and communications isn't best pleased.
"To nominate Crimson Desert for nothing other than best community support? Not even best RPG or best adventure?" he asks. "To say I'm disappointed would be an understatement. What a shame. What a terrible shame."
And he's not the only one. Following the nomination announcements, many Crimson Desert fans took to social media to express their disappointment. "The disrespect is insane. GTA 6 should not be on this list. WHERE THE FUCK IS CRIMSON DESERT!?" one responds, looking at the selection of GOTY nominees.
"Crimson Desert Wins PC Game of the Year at the Joystick Awards and doesn't get a GOTY nomination at The Game Awards... The amount of disrespect this game has and continues to get is insane," says another, as another writes: "The lack of nominations in either the Best RPG or Best Action/Adventure categories is genuinely baffling."
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There's always discourse around events like The Game Awards as, inevitably, we all have our favorites. Crimson Desert isn't the only big 2026 game to receive a low number of nominations, either – Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, for example, also got just the one in Best Role Playing Game, along with Final Fantasy Resonance.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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