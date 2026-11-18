Amazon boss Jeff Bezos says he was "heavily involved" in the decision to cast Robert Pattinson as James Bond, despite one reservation over the Batman actor.
Speaking at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event (via Variety), Bezos outlined the process which saw five actors (believed to be Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor) given multiple screen tests.
"We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday," Bezos said. "There was a big group initially, and we down-selected to five finalists. We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists. It was interesting. Full costumes and real sets and other actors with them. We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists, and then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the tests and reviewing all that."
Of course Pattinson, already a household name for his work on everything from Twilight to The Odyssey, won out in the end – but there were still conversations around casting someone more "unknown" for the part of 007, a role that typically elevates an actor into superstardom.
“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing," Bezos recalled. But there was something special about Rob and his performance. It was immediately undebated… We all gravitated toward Rob. Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous, like maybe we should have somebody more unknown, but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond.”
The road to casting the next James Bond was a long one, with various frontrunners capturing the public's imagination and attention over the years.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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