Bond 26 director Denis Villeneuve responds to Robert Pattinson's casting: "He has the timeless soul of 007"

Pascal and Heyman, the new stewards of the James Bond franchise after Amazon MGM's acquisition, said, "James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic, and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies. The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson. His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit, and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times."
As for the man himself, Pattinson has described landing the role of James Bond as the "honor of a lifetime."
In a statement, Pattinson said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, [executive producer] Tanya [Lapointe], and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
After months of speculation and build-up, the new Bond shortlist was reportedly whittled down to Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and two 007-come-latelys: Nicholas Hoult and Robert Pattinson.
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Pattinson, though, landed the role – with the first look at the actor in a tuxedo being revealed by the 007 social media team.
Bond 26 is currently undated. Until then, relive 007's greatest missions with our ranking of the best James Bond movies.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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