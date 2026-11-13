Robert Pattinson will only sign up for three films if he's cast as James Bond, one less than the rest of the 007 candidates

According to a new report, Robert Pattinson has a much more limited deal than the rest of the James Bond candidates. The Batman actor has only signed on for three movies if he's cast, as opposed to the rest of the frontrunners who are down for four.
Per Puck News, "[Josh O']Connor and [Jack] Lowden, for instance, were required to sign up for four Bonds, if chosen. Pattinson, on the other hand, was able to lower that commitment to three (plus a whole lot more money than the others), given his stardom."
Former The Hollywood Reporter journalist Matthew Belloni, who writes the newsletter, went on to add that Pattinson's deal was reportedly very "difficult to close". As a result, sources were wondering why the filmmakers went to such lengths if they weren't pretty set on the actor.
Currently, the actors who have screen-tested for 007 alongside Pattinson are Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, The Crown's Josh O'Connor, Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner, and Superman's Lex Luthor star, Nicolas Hoult. Pattinson and Hoult were reportedly late additions to the casting process, as it seems those involved are split on who to choose.
Pattinson is a bit of an outlier as he already has a huge franchise on his plate with The Batman. However, as noted in Puck News, it does feel unlikely that he'd reprise the Caped Crusader role again after The Batman 2 given the long delays between films and the recent upheaval at DC Studios.
For everything you need to know about the casting process, here's our guide to the next James Bond. We've also got a round-up of the best James Bond films, ranked if you want a rewatch too.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.