Bourne director Paul Greengrass was offered a Bond film but felt too "loyal" to his own action franchise

Judging by the timelines, it appears Greengrass was being lined up to helm Casino Royale, a job that went to GoldenEye director Martin Campbell to help shepherd in another fresh 007 after doing the same with Pierce Brosnan.
For Greengrass, the decision was a simple one – as he compared it to crossing the divide in one of sport's most iconic sports rivalries (but let's ignore that has already happened on multiple occasions for this metaphor to work).
"It's a bit like if you play for Manchester United, you can’t sign for Man City, you know?" Greengrass offered. You wouldn’t feel right about that. You feel loyal. I do."
Bourne and Bond both went toe-to-toe in the 2000s and 2010s, each showcasing their own brand of hard-hitting, gritty spycraft.
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Both franchises have laid dormant for a while, however. 2016's Jason Bourne was the last entry in that series, while No Time to Die killed off Daniel Craig's James Bond. The hunt for a new 007 goes on, with frontrunners reportedly including Jacob Elordi and Jack Lowden. Denis Villeneuve is on board to direct Bond 26.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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