A decade ago, Robert Pattinson seemed absolutely done with franchises. He was still, to most people, either Edward Cullen or Cedric Diggory – a teen heartthrob whose every movement was stalked. "I had people sitting outside my house every single day, and it drove me crazy,” he told NME back in 2015. "I didn't go into a supermarket for about six years."
How times have changed; not only is Pattinson Batman, but now he's James Bond, too. It's a casting that, two weeks ago, nobody could have seen coming, and yet, despite the years of rumors about Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Callum Turner, Pattinson’s last-minute swoop to take on 007 feels inevitable, the culmination of an incredibly varied and interesting career that's only grown in stature.
Pattinson first gave us a glimpse of his Bond-ness in David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis, playing a cold-faced billionaire with a penchant for a tight black suit. It was severely underseen – thanks, in part, to coming out the same year as the final Twilight instalment – but it gave Pattinson a taste for something beyond romance and vampires, and his interests quickly shifted to quirky, complex characters in arthouse projects from up-and-coming directors.
In Good Time, he played a wounded bank robber with deep-rooted brotherly issues; in High Life, he was a criminal sent to space; in The Lighthouse, an isolated lighthouse keeper who goes insane after spending a few weeks with Willem Dafoe. Each film gave Pattinson space to grow onscreen, showcasing his sheer talent as an actor – fueled perhaps by a desire to prove himself more than just Edward Cullen (even immediately after the announcement, articles were being written about how Pattinson will never outgrow the role).
License to thrill
Come the 2020s, Pattinson was back in blockbusters. First, there was Tenet, bringing him into Christopher Nolan's orbit and giving Pattinson a true Bond audition (lest we forget how much Nolan loves Bond; he told us as much a fewtimes). Pattinson played Neil, a sharp-shooting, charming agent who helps John David Washington's CIA operative navigate the time-twisting narrative. Then, two years later, Pattinson was a moody, emo incarnation of The Batman, a role many couldn't see him filling out, yet the movie is now heralded as one of the best Batman flicks, up there with Nolan's own Dark Knight.
This year, Pattinson has felt almost omnipresent, thanks to back-to-back-to-back parts in The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime, and, coming soon, Dune 3. If you’ve been to a cinema over the last 12 months, you've almost certainly seen at least one Pattinson show, and if you've seen them all, you've witnessed his sheer range (and his array of accents).
So, to recap, we know Pattinson can wear a suit well, is good with a gun, and can play characters in a variety of deeply complicated emotional states – plus, lest we forget, he remains a heartthrob – all of which point to someone more than capable of, if not perfect for, playing Bond. But beyond that. Pattinson's casting also says a lot about what might be different about incoming director Denis Villeneuve’s vision for MI6's finest.
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Pattinson has thrived playing characters with a certain darkness; he has the raw charisma to be Chris Hansen in Primetime, but, at the same time, can inhabit those shades of black that give a character like him real life. The same can be said about Pattinson's part in Good Time (still my favorite movie of his), in which he makes us care deeply for such a terrible person.
Daniel Craig's version of Bond had similar complexities: he was a mature Bond who could be charming, but who also felt immense guilt and had so much internal strife. Frankly, I was sure Amazon would push Bond to be a little more lighthearted post-Craig, harkening back to the Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan days, but Pattinson's casting hints at continuing down the more serious Craig route. No doubt, he will still be a womanising, martini-drinking killer, but we're also living in a modern world that's going to shit, with the computers taking over, and maybe we need a Bond who feels very human, with all the fallibilities of a man.
Indeed, Pattinson brings a certain broodiness, vulnerability, and unpredictability that feels just right for the times. Think now of Pattinson in The Odyssey: could anyone else have delivered the line "Get these beggars out of here" with such weird gusto? Now imagine that sort of delivery brought to Bond. It's not what you expect, but it's wildly watchable.
Killer instincts
It's also worth noting Pattinson's age. At 40, he's the oldest name recently bandied about as auditioning for Bond – everyone else was in their early-to-late 30s, and even Henry Cavill was believed to be too old for the role at the ripe age of 43. Bond needs to be a little older to have the scars of a life well lived, and Pattinson's age confirms this isn't going to be the young Bond idea once pitched by Tom Holland. On the business side, Pattinson also makes a lot of sense. This year's Primetime saw its box office driven mainly by Gen Z, with 69 per cent of turnout from under-30s, and with a new Bond having to win over a new generation, Pattinson has already shown he can do exactly that.
Yet, there's also one huge negative that comes with Bond being played by someone who's already a box office draw: people have expectations. I mean, I've speculated about what Pattinson’s Bond could look like right here in this piece!
Really, though, my hope – and what we should all expect – is for Pattinson to do something completely different from anything he's done before, and from anything we've ever seen from Bond before. That's what makes him an extremely exciting choice, because wherever Villeneuve takes Bond next, we know Pattinson has the talent to pull off the role and, most importantly, make it unique to him.
I just fear that, like back in those Twilight days, he may not be able to go into a supermarket again without being gawped at. That’s just the price you pay to say those immortal words on screen: the name's Bond… James Bond.
Bond 26 does not currently have a release date. For more, here's our ranking of the best Bond movies.
Jack Shepherd is the former Senior Entertainment Editor of GamesRadar. Jack used to work at The Independent as a general culture writer before specializing in TV and film for the likes of GR+, Total Film, SFX, and others. You can now find Jack working as a freelance journalist and editor.
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