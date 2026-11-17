The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) has confirmed that Mario, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto will be the inaugural recipient of its new Legend Award.
AIAS – which runs the annual D.I.C.E. Awards – has confirmed that for the 30th edition of its award show it will introduce a new award, that being the Legend Award. This award is being treated as the most exclusive accolade AIAS can give, with it being described as a "generational honor," so much so that it will be presented only once per decade.
It's intended for "an industry icon whose enduring vision continues to redefine interactive entertainment. Honoring creators whose groundbreaking achievements have already earned lasting universal acclaim, this award also celebrates their immeasurable impact and influence that is still being felt in the work of game makers and entertainers in every entertainment medium today and well into our future," it's explained.
Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS says in a press release, "Shigeru Miyamoto is widely recognized as one of the most respected and impactful figures in the games industry and beyond." She explains, "We believe he perfectly embodies our inaugural Legend Award through his impact and reach, and we are so humbled and excited to have Mr. Miyamoto accept this award at the 30th anniversary of the D.I.C.E. Awards."
I mean, really, who else could it have been? While the games industry has been built on the backs of millions of people over the years, it's hard to argue that anyone has had a singular impact more than Miyamoto… creating Mario alone would've guaranteed that. That's why it was also no surprise when just last month he became the first game developer to receive the Japanese Order of Culture in its almost 90-year history.
The real question is who will be receiving the award in 10 years' time. Miyamoto was an obvious first choice, but in at the 40th D.I.C.E awards, the likes of Hideo Kojima, Yoko Shimomura, Eiji Aonuma, Alexey Pajitnov, Roberta and Ken Williams, and a ton of other names who would be shoo-ins for an award like this.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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