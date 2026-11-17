Walton Goggins has said Fallout season 3 once again does right by the games – and is holding out hope for a fourth season to continue that trend.
"It's very personal, you know. I mean, my son is a gamer. I see exactly how and why he plays games. I'm not a gamer at all, but the game of Fallout has been around for such a long time. It's been a shared experience between parents and their children and friends for such a long time, but it holds a very special place in their heart," Goggins said at an awards screening attended by GamesRadar+.
"I think what they have responded to, at least what I've been told out on the road, is the reverence in which all of us approach the sacred nature of this game, and while still keeping it an original story in the canon of Fallout."
To that end, Goggins – who plays the Ghoul in the Prime Video series – name-checked some of those responsible for maintaining Fallout's accuracy towards its video game counterpart.
"Everybody behind the scenes, including Howard Cummings, who's our production designer, and [showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jonathan Nolan], who play the game, are constantly putting Easter eggs into the show and exploring and reminding people the roots of this story… protecting the tonality of the kind of subversive humor and the satirical kind of elements of this show," Goggins said.
Goggins added, "I feel confident that we've done that in season three, and if we get the opportunity to come back for season four, that would continue to honor how sacred this is to people. It's not something that we take lightly."
With Fallout season 3 heading to the Rockies for the first time in franchise history, it appears there's no shortage of ideas that the post-apocalyptic series can use to thrive. But Goggins's recent social media activity – a goodbye of sorts to the Ghoul – had fans worried for both the fate of his character and whether the show would continue past the third season.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
While that information is properly locked in the deepest vault at Amazon, Goggins's co-star Kyle MacLachlan may have revealed that Fallout season 3 will air from May. If Goggins's words ring true, we can perhaps hope for something truly S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.