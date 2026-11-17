Kevin Feige has revealed that the pivot to Avengers: Doomsday from The Kang Dynasty was not as surprising as it first seemed. The Marvel head explained that they were always considering bringing Doctor Doom in "midway" during the movie.
Speaking to Empire magazine, he said (H/T The Playlist): "It probably would still have been called The Kang Dynasty, but it would have been a set-up for Doom, midway through that movie," adding that they first approached Robert Downey Jr's agent at the Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania premiere.
Feige went on to confirm that the situation around Jonathan Majors' exit from Marvel was "delicate". The actor was dropped by Marvel after he was found guilty of assault in December 2023. "We didn't want to rush into any rash decisions in terms of employment. People think there was a cause-and-effect with Jonathan's issues, and that certainly accelerated some things. But the Doom of it all was well underway before that."
Avengers: Doomsday sees Downey Jr. return to the MCU in a new role, becoming the biggest villain that the heroes have faced yet. In order to defeat him, three different universes (the OG MCU, the Fantastic Four, and the Fox X-Men universe) are all teaming up. However, in the meantime, it seems like Doom has been assembling his own team composed of the Hulk and Scarlet Witch…
One thing we do know is that Doom is not a Tony Stark variant in the new movie. Not sure yet what that means about their shared resemblance, but in Feige we trust…
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in UK cinemas on December 16 and US theaters on December 18. Check out all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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