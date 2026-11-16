Sony has filed a patent that sounds like it could make VR horror gaming terrifyingly more immersive.
According to a report from Patentlyze, Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a patent for a curved neckband that would "supply air to one or more of the neck and a part above the neck of the user; and control the air blowing devices based on the control signal."
In schematics from Sony's patent application, a drawing of a person is seen wearing the neckband alongside a VR headset, suggesting the device is intended as an accessory to the PSVR 2 or a potential successor. If the patent ultimately manifests as a real, wearable product, Sony says it'll come with "a communication unit configured to receive a control signal from an external apparatus," likely meaning it connects to your console to receive instruction on when to activate.
Speaking of which, Sony's patent describes the collar as being outfitted with "a plurality of air blowing devices configured to supply air to the neck or a part above the neck of the user." So, the face? The chin? The air will blow "based on the control signal received" from the unit, suggesting it'll shoot wind signals your way based on what's happening in whatever you're playing.
As you can see in the above image, the device would feature built-in air vents on the inside of the collar, and according to the patent filing, would blow air against the user from different directions, again, based on signals from the control unit. What that sounds like to me is, in a horror game for example, you might feel air brushing up the back of your neck when an enemy is creeping up behind you.
The absurdity of everything aside, this sounds like it could be genuinely immersive if implemented well, even outside horror applications where its usefulness is most obvious. Imagine being able to feel the breeze against your face while driving a car or gliding down from a mountain, or the whoosh of a sword swinging too close to your face.
Again, developers would have to be very considerate when figuring out how to implement this third sense into their games, so its success would depend massively on whether anyone cares enough to make good use out of it. Otherwise, I could see it quickly becoming the world's ugliest and most expensive choker, or worse yet, a gag gift most commonly found in clearance bins and given to unwitting recipients during Krampus Christmas parties where everyone purposefully gives bad presents.
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After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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