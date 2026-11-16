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Stand Out codes (November 2026) for free Arrows and Dalas

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Codes for Stand Out will give you various Arrows to summon new Stands to fight alongside you, plus Dalas to spend

Press shot for Stand Out codes showing a character stood in front of a vibrant and colorful background
(Image credit: Studio Umbra: Europa)
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Stand Out codes will provide you with some helpful items to get ahead, as you set off on a mission inspired by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. You'll need to explore a massive open world in this action RPG, while fighting off enemies in anime-style battles with the Stands you summon.

Using the promos released so far you can claim various different types of Arrows, which are used to unlock new Stands for combat as well as some Dalas currency to spend in this funky Roblox experience. If you're ready to take on the challenge, then here are the codes for Stand Out and how to redeem them.

If you're looking for more general promos that give you avatar rewards for all experiences, then take a look at the latest Roblox promo codes.

All Stand Out codes

The menu screen used to redeem Stand Out codes

(Image credit: Studio Umbra: Europa)

The following Stand Out codes are available to claim:

  • STANDOUTAGAIN – 1x Lucky Arrow (expires November 16, 2026)
  • SORRY4SHUTDOWN – 2x Mysterious Arrows, 500 Dalas
  • 50KLIKES – 3x Lucky Arrows, 2,500 Dalas
  • HUGE100K – 1x Bizarre Arrow
  • RELEASE – 3x Mysterious Arrows

At the moment there are a reasonable number of Stand Out codes, and all of these currently provide different types of Arrows that are key in summoning new Stands to help you out. Several of them also provide Dalas, the in-game currency, so you can put them towards new purchases.

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How to redeem Stand Out codes

An orange arrow indicates how to access the phone menu screen to redeem Stand Out codes

(Image credit: Studio Umbra: Europa)

To redeem Stand Out codes, you need to complete the initial tutorial that leads you to Iko Iko where you collect your phone. Once you've received that, open the phone menu then hit the green G icon to access the GIFTS menu screen. From there, use the Enter code text box to type in a promo and then hit REDEEM to unlock your rewards, which you'll then need to manually claim from the list below.

You must join the Studio Umbra: Europa community group before you can redeem codes, so if you haven't already done that then you'll need to back out to the main Roblox menu and connect with the group there. Codes for Stand Out aren't case-sensitive, so use the correct spelling and you're golden.

Expired Stand Out codes

  • THANKYOUHUGERELEASETHANKS – 2x Mysterious Arrows, 1x Lucky Arrow
  • PLAYTEST

There are already a few expired Stand Out codes, and this list will continue to expand as more promos head this way, so get any active codes claimed as soon as you can.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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