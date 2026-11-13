Where to find MW4 DMZ Blackmarket Lockers and how to get the keys

You'll need to get yourself to one of the multiple MW4 DMZ Blackmarket Locker locations if you've found yourself in possession of a key for one, as it's the only way in. In contrast, if you've found a locker and want the goods inside, you might be wondering where to find the keys. Either way, I've got you covered below.
All DMZ Blackmarket Locker locations
There are currently three Blackmarket Locker locations that I know about, and they're all marked on the map above, though you can see them in more detail in my more general guide to all MW4 DMZ keys. All of them are on the western side of the map, with two in the prison area and one in Deadtown.
Each location has two lockers in it, so if you've got two or more keys, you could take two with you each time to ensure you get a good look at everything on offer - just remember you can still only try and exfil with two MW4 guns. Alternatively, you could choose to just take one key with you and make the most of your weapon slots. I'd recommend taking a backpack with a secure slot and keeping your key in there until you use it, just in case.
Even without a key, these locations are great to check out as you can still find weapons and other valuable items in the locker room.
How to get Blackmarket Locker keys
You can get keys for the Blackmarket Lockers in a couple of ways, one of which being finding them randomly by looting the map. A more reliable way of obtaining Blackmarket Locker keys is via Survival Kits that are unlocked through DMZ career progress, orders, and mission, as well as via the Battle Pass and events.
You'll acquire these Survival Kits, specifically Recon Equipment Kits, at levels 19 and 46 of your DMZ career. Once you've got them, you need to head to the Survival Kits menu in the DMZ lobby area, as seen in the image above, to claim them, at which point the items appear in your Stash.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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