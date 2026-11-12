All MW4 DMZ keys and where to use them

Whether you've earned one of the various MW4 DMZ keys by completing a Story Mission, finding it somewhere on the map, or, dare I say, by killing another player (shame on you), then you might be wondering where to use it.
In MW4's DMZ mode, there are loads of keys that unlock valuable lockers and vaults, but their description only gets you to a general area - not the precise location of the wares. To help you out, here's a full list of every DMZ key and where to use it, so if you're looking something in particular, find it with CTRL+F or your browser's search function.
All Prison area DMZ keys
These are all the keys that can be used in the Political Prison area of the map:
Blackmarket Weapons Locker
Silo Control Room
Police Station Armory
Silo Control Room
Kang's Arms Incinerator
The Citadel Secondary Control Room
The Citadel Main Control Room
The Citadel Side Access
The Citadel East Wing Storehouse
The Citadel East Wing Office
South Block Armory
Prison Encampment Storage
Silo Control Room
Police Station Armory
Blackmarket Weapons Locker
Some of the keys can be used at different locations, including the likes of Blackmarket Weapons Lockers and Silo Control Rooms, both of which you can find in this northwest part of the map. This is a common spawn area, as well, so if you have one of these multi-use keys, this is a good place to use it.
Keys 5 to 11 in this list are a little harder to use as you'll need to breach the actual prison, and you'll of course encounter plenty of hostility as you do so.
All Cheongun Village and Mirae General Hospital keys
These are all the DMZ keys that can be used in the Cheongun Village and Mirae Hospital areas of the map:
Gun Store Weapons Locker
Heavenly Luck Casino Ground Floor
Jin-Tae's Private Lounge
Counting Room Vault
Vault Armory
Fire Station Storage
Rail Depot Storage
Mechanic's Shack
Mirae Electrical Room
The Doctor's Command Office
Hospital Chemical Lab
Hospital Chemical Locker
The village is a fairly simple area to loot as it's lots of small buildings rather than one well-locked down area like the hospital or the casino. The casino is a particularly tough location to get into, so make sure you're well kitted out with your best MW4 guns and a medkit or two.
Speaking of the Casino, the Counting Room Vault key is one of the better keys you'll get early on if you're completing Story Missions, and we've got a handy guide to getting into the DMZ Counting Room Vault if you'd like some help.
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All Haneul Nuclear Reactor area keys
These are the keys that can be used in the Hanuel Nuclear Reactor area of the map:
Haneul Boat House
The Chemist's Secure Armory
Reactor 02 Control Room
Reactor DRC Locker
Utility Maintenance Storage
Hazard Storehouse
The Nuclear Reactor area is the hardest location to enter as you'll be faced with a radiation field that will quickly deal you damage if you're not wearing a gas mask. You're still not immune even with a gas mask, though, as they deteriorate in time, so plan your entry into this area carefully, and keep any keys safely in your stash until you're fully ready for the challenge.
All The Grid and Sangdo Wharf area keys
These are the keys that can be used in the Songdo Wharf and The Grid areas of the map:
Shopping DRC Locker
Jang-ui's Converted Power Room
Coin Mining Den
Fire Station Storage
Hanex Bank Vault
Downtown Branch Lobby Main
Netshin Security Office
Netshin IT Room
Roze's Highrise Armory
Executive Arms Auction
Hanex Guard Station
Lucera Suite 703 Bedroom
Design Center Director's Office
Hanwoori Art Records Room
Gas Station Electrical Room
Gun Store Weapons Locker
Hanex Bank Vault
Old Barber Shop
This area is a good place to use any DMZ bank vault keys, as explained in more detail in our standalone guide, as there are three different banks here you can attempt to access (including the one slightly further south, as you'll see below). One is the main bank tower located inside The Grid, though, which itself is a high-threat area, so enter at your own risk.
All Wolves Stadium and Hajin River Heights area keys
The following keys are used in the Wolves Stadium and Hajin River Heights areas of the map:
Hanex Bank Vault
Police Weapon Depository
Police Station Armory
Shop Records Room
Hanex Bank Vault
Gangbyeon Apartment B
Militia Arms Depot
Iskra's Control Room
As I've mentioned above, you've got a bank vault on the boundary between this area and The Grid above it, plus another one to the south of the stadium, both of which are pretty easy to access with the right materials. Meanwhile, another of the DMZ police stations is located here, so if you've got both keys and a big enough backpack, it's a great place to hit.
All Imjin Farmland area keys
These are the keys that you can use in the Imjin Farmland area of the map:
Gorani's Scout Overlook
Rice Mill Bunker Area
Imjin Mill Foreman's Office
Mill Explosives Lab
Haejeok Radio Station
Hoesik Supply Room
Fire Station Storage
There isn't much need to come to this area unless you have any of the specific keys above as it's quite an isolated area with not much else going on. Other than the Fire Station Storage key, though, these are all unique to this area, so if you find any, you might want to collect them and hit the area in one go. You may even find some others while you're looking around, so dedicate your entire match to this zone and have a good search.
All Chang-San Air Base and Deadtown area keys
These are all the keys that are used in the Air Base and Deadtown areas of the map:
Silo Control Room
Weapons Mod Workshop
Field Depot
Commandant Office
Air Base Armory
Air Base DRC Weapons Locker
Silo Control Room
Silo Control Room
Underground Equipment Storage
Underground Propaganda Store Room
Re-Education Center Annex
Haksan School Armory
Blackmarket Weapons Locker
This western area of the map is another common spawn area, so if you've got a Blackmarket Locker key or Silo Control Room key, this is a good place to consider. There are also plenty of good weapons to grab around here, so take your time and explore carefully.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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