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All MW4 DMZ keys and where to use them

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When you find and earn one of the many MW4 DMZ keys, here's where you need to go to use it

A Silo entrance, one of the places you need one of the many MW4 DMZ keys.
(Image credit: Activision)
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Whether you've earned one of the various MW4 DMZ keys by completing a Story Mission, finding it somewhere on the map, or, dare I say, by killing another player (shame on you), then you might be wondering where to use it.

In MW4's DMZ mode, there are loads of keys that unlock valuable lockers and vaults, but their description only gets you to a general area - not the precise location of the wares. To help you out, here's a full list of every DMZ key and where to use it, so if you're looking something in particular, find it with CTRL+F or your browser's search function.

All Prison area DMZ keys

(Image credit: Activision)

These are all the keys that can be used in the Political Prison area of the map:

  1. Blackmarket Weapons Locker
  2. Silo Control Room
  3. Police Station Armory
  4. Silo Control Room
  5. Kang's Arms Incinerator
  6. The Citadel Secondary Control Room
  7. The Citadel Main Control Room
  8. The Citadel Side Access
  9. The Citadel East Wing Storehouse
  10. The Citadel East Wing Office
  11. South Block Armory
  12. Prison Encampment Storage
  13. Silo Control Room
  14. Police Station Armory
  15. Blackmarket Weapons Locker

Some of the keys can be used at different locations, including the likes of Blackmarket Weapons Lockers and Silo Control Rooms, both of which you can find in this northwest part of the map. This is a common spawn area, as well, so if you have one of these multi-use keys, this is a good place to use it.

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Keys 5 to 11 in this list are a little harder to use as you'll need to breach the actual prison, and you'll of course encounter plenty of hostility as you do so.

All Cheongun Village and Mirae General Hospital keys

(Image credit: Activision)

These are all the DMZ keys that can be used in the Cheongun Village and Mirae Hospital areas of the map:

  1. Gun Store Weapons Locker
  2. Heavenly Luck Casino Ground Floor
  3. Jin-Tae's Private Lounge
  4. Counting Room Vault
  5. Vault Armory
  6. Fire Station Storage
  7. Rail Depot Storage
  8. Mechanic's Shack
  9. Mirae Electrical Room
  10. The Doctor's Command Office
  11. Hospital Chemical Lab
  12. Hospital Chemical Locker

The village is a fairly simple area to loot as it's lots of small buildings rather than one well-locked down area like the hospital or the casino. The casino is a particularly tough location to get into, so make sure you're well kitted out with your best MW4 guns and a medkit or two.

Speaking of the Casino, the Counting Room Vault key is one of the better keys you'll get early on if you're completing Story Missions, and we've got a handy guide to getting into the DMZ Counting Room Vault if you'd like some help.

All Haneul Nuclear Reactor area keys

(Image credit: Activision)

These are the keys that can be used in the Hanuel Nuclear Reactor area of the map:

  1. Haneul Boat House
  2. The Chemist's Secure Armory
  3. Reactor 02 Control Room
  4. Reactor DRC Locker
  5. Utility Maintenance Storage
  6. Hazard Storehouse

The Nuclear Reactor area is the hardest location to enter as you'll be faced with a radiation field that will quickly deal you damage if you're not wearing a gas mask. You're still not immune even with a gas mask, though, as they deteriorate in time, so plan your entry into this area carefully, and keep any keys safely in your stash until you're fully ready for the challenge.

All The Grid and Sangdo Wharf area keys

(Image credit: Activision)

These are the keys that can be used in the Songdo Wharf and The Grid areas of the map:

  1. Shopping DRC Locker
  2. Jang-ui's Converted Power Room
  3. Coin Mining Den
  4. Fire Station Storage
  5. Hanex Bank Vault
  6. Downtown Branch Lobby Main
  7. Netshin Security Office
  8. Netshin IT Room
  9. Roze's Highrise Armory
  10. Executive Arms Auction
  11. Hanex Guard Station
  12. Lucera Suite 703 Bedroom
  13. Design Center Director's Office
  14. Hanwoori Art Records Room
  15. Gas Station Electrical Room
  16. Gun Store Weapons Locker
  17. Hanex Bank Vault
  18. Old Barber Shop

This area is a good place to use any DMZ bank vault keys, as explained in more detail in our standalone guide, as there are three different banks here you can attempt to access (including the one slightly further south, as you'll see below). One is the main bank tower located inside The Grid, though, which itself is a high-threat area, so enter at your own risk.

All Wolves Stadium and Hajin River Heights area keys

Markers show all the DMZ key unlock locations in the Wolves Stadium and Hajin River Heights areas of the map.

(Image credit: Activision)

The following keys are used in the Wolves Stadium and Hajin River Heights areas of the map:

  1. Hanex Bank Vault
  2. Police Weapon Depository
  3. Police Station Armory
  4. Shop Records Room
  5. Hanex Bank Vault
  6. Gangbyeon Apartment B
  7. Militia Arms Depot
  8. Iskra's Control Room

As I've mentioned above, you've got a bank vault on the boundary between this area and The Grid above it, plus another one to the south of the stadium, both of which are pretty easy to access with the right materials. Meanwhile, another of the DMZ police stations is located here, so if you've got both keys and a big enough backpack, it's a great place to hit.

All Imjin Farmland area keys

Markers show all the DMZ key unlock locations in the Imjin Farmland area of the map.

(Image credit: Activision)

These are the keys that you can use in the Imjin Farmland area of the map:

  1. Gorani's Scout Overlook
  2. Rice Mill Bunker Area
  3. Imjin Mill Foreman's Office
  4. Mill Explosives Lab
  5. Haejeok Radio Station
  6. Hoesik Supply Room
  7. Fire Station Storage

There isn't much need to come to this area unless you have any of the specific keys above as it's quite an isolated area with not much else going on. Other than the Fire Station Storage key, though, these are all unique to this area, so if you find any, you might want to collect them and hit the area in one go. You may even find some others while you're looking around, so dedicate your entire match to this zone and have a good search.

All Chang-San Air Base and Deadtown area keys

Markers show all the key unlock locations in the Air Base and Deadtown areas of the map.

(Image credit: Activision)

These are all the keys that are used in the Air Base and Deadtown areas of the map:

  1. Silo Control Room
  2. Weapons Mod Workshop
  3. Field Depot
  4. Commandant Office
  5. Air Base Armory
  6. Air Base DRC Weapons Locker
  7. Silo Control Room
  8. Silo Control Room
  9. Underground Equipment Storage
  10. Underground Propaganda Store Room
  11. Re-Education Center Annex
  12. Haksan School Armory
  13. Blackmarket Weapons Locker

This western area of the map is another common spawn area, so if you've got a Blackmarket Locker key or Silo Control Room key, this is a good place to consider. There are also plenty of good weapons to grab around here, so take your time and explore carefully.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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