Best ISO Nightshade builds in MW4

The best MW4 ISO Nightshade builds are largely about finding a versatile setup, which makes it a powerful option in DMZ and similarly broad encounters. At the same time, there are options to build it for smaller multiplayer maps, with a focus on ADS and mobility that allows you to quick-draw and tear through opponents. No matter which you want to know, here's how to make the best ISO Nightshade build in MW4, and what you need to know about the best attachments.
See if the ISO made it onto our list of the best MW4 guns, and what else is a strong contender for the meta.
ISO Nightshade versatile build
Barrel: ZLR Carbon-900 Long Barrel
Muzzle: XRK Herder 40 Tactical Silencer
Laser: Schlager Visiv-5 Bright ADS Laser
Underbarrel: FSS TAC90 Angled Short Grip
Rear Grip: Demo STP-1 Tactical Grip
This is the best build for the Nightshade and one that really comes into its own in the DMZ, as it showcases a combination of control and damage. The Nightshade's great downside has always been its damage output, so for the best chance you need to turn it into a laser beam with a strong ADS, ensuring that you fire first and that you can draw a dot on the enemy's head with maximum efficiency. The only compromise here on that is the ZLR Carbon-900 Long Barrel, which boosts the damage output at the cost of that ADS power, but it's worth it.
Ultimately this is a weapon that sits in the middle of all your needs. The Demo STP-1 Tactical Grip and the FSS TAC90 are both there to improve the ADS and control of the gun, as is the Schlager laser, an attachment so good it remains a staple of the meta on pretty much any weapon you can find.
ISO Nightshade Mobility build
Barrel: RT Outride-X 8" Light Barrel
Muzzle: Demo Ironshade Light Silencer
Laser: Schlager Visiv-5 Bright ADS Laser
Stock: EXP G2-44 Tactical Stock
Rear Grip: Demo STP-1 Tactical Grip
This multiplayer-focused build is all about ADS and firing first in every encounter, made for incredibly short-range conflict and lots of sprinting. The RT Outride-X 8" Light Barrel, the Schlager Laser and pretty much everything else are all designed to draw rapidly from a sprint and fire on the opponent, before quickly moving on. It's a very risky play, but for those who know how to maintain this pace of run-and-gun, it's an effective high-risk-high-reward strategy.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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