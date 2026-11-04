How Lego Godzilla has changed and evolved since the original fan design

Lego Godzilla has finally emerged from the depths after an official reveal showed off the kaiju model in all its 27.5-inch glory, a year and a half after it was first announced. The king of monsters has changed a lot since that original fan-submitted design; while some features are the same, it's a very different beast in the big 26.
So, what's evolved and what's stayed the same? I've been following the set since community builder Matthew Esposito (AKA MattE720)'s design won enough votes as part of Lego's Ideas program to become a real model alongside the best Lego sets, so I have plenty of thoughts about the alterations. It appears that plenty of fans do as well, because some were hoping it was fake after the Lego Godzilla set was seen in a store early.
Without further ado, here's everything that's changed with Lego Godzilla (which you can find on the Lego store ahead of its November 27 release date) and the original fan design via Lego Ideas.
From inception to execution, the version of Godzilla this Lego set is based on has remained the same – it's the one seen throughout the Monsterverse saga, from Godzilla vs. Kong to The New Empire. That means a chunkier, more squat design than the one seen in Toho's original films or the more recent Minus series, and it's one original designer Matthew Esposito felt "would translate well into LEGO."
However, the final kit has zeroed in on a specific movie, and a specific frame – it's based on the kaiju firing a nuclear breath attack into the sky, as seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
The pose is very different
While both models feature Monsterverse Godzilla firing a nuclear breath attack, that's where the similarities end in terms of pose. Esposito's version opts for the more common, hunched look that you usually find Godzilla in as he stomps through cities, while Lego's official take is standing up straight and firing that nuclear blast high into the sky (exactly like the kaiju does in King of the Monsters). This changes his silhouette quite dramatically.
The colors are brighter and more vibrant in the finished set
The original kit opted for a dark gray body and black spines, whereas the official Lego model goes for a lighter gray torso with spines lit up a bright blue because of the nuclear breath attack. Although I think some transparent blue pieces could have worked wonders here (especially on the fireball you can place in the official set's mouth), it does really help this kit pop. It also helps break up what would otherwise be a mass of monochrome.
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The eyes are also a distinctive blue in the finished product. The original used studs with a printed/sticker eye.
The final product is so much bigger
Esposito's Godzilla was a big model with between 2,500 to 3,000 pieces under its belt, but the final version is far larger with a whopping 5,364 pieces. I don't have measurements for that original kit, but the official adaptation looks to be roughly a third taller as well. Considering how Lego Godzilla measures at 27.5 inches high if you include the Heat Ray, it's pretty imposing. Indeed, Lego says this is the biggest creature figure it's ever made.
The arms and head seem smaller now
It may be more to do with the fact that everything else about Lego Godzilla is bigger, but the official version's arms and head are smaller in proportion to the rest of its body when compared to Esposito's initial design. That's probably truer to the source material, which is quite bottom-heavy with colossal legs and torso.
What do you think about the finished product, and how it compares to the original design? Shout about it in the comments.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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