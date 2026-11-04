Replay Round Up #8 - from Arc Raider death selfies to killer GTA fire hydrants: here are the latest gaming clips

GamesRadar+ Replay is a show made by you, collecting together all the amazing clips you send in. From lethal Arc Raider selfies to a killer fire hydrant in GTA, I've gathered together the best bits from October to showcase the funniest, strangest and most amazing things that have happened to you in the last month.
Elsewhere in Round Up #8 there's Battlefield 6 looking the cutest it's ever been, a killer truck on the hunt for helicopters in Wardogs, a Stalker 2 clip that's quiet literally flying, a horrific monster in Gears of War E-Day you won't have seen before, as well as Control, Dune Awakening, Galactic Racers and more.
If you want to submit your own clips and get involved then there's a big orange button below that will let you do just that. There are £/$250 Amazon Vouchers to be won each month for the best videos and you can send in any clips for any game, doing anything as long as it's attention grabbing or memorable in some way.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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