Baldur's Gate 3 boss says there's still "a lot of work" to do on Divinity, but assures it's being "built on the shoulders" of Larian's most loved RPGs

Larian boss Swen Vincke says the Divinity team still has "a lot of work" to do, suggesting the next game from the Baldur's Gate 3 team is probably still a while away.
Larian debuted its next title at The Game Awards 2025, with a massive blood and sex-filled trailer for Divinity that was as exciting as it was pretty disgusting overall. Naturally – even as someone who wasn't nearly as in love with Baldur's Gate 3 as everyone else seemed to be – the prospect of the next Larian game is enough to make it one of the most anticipated games on the way. But with Larian touting that it's "even larger than Baldur's Gate 3," the concern is that it may be a while away yet.
PC Gamer released its annual list of the top 100 PC games, with Baldur's Gate 3 topping the list yet again, and Larian's previous effort, Divinity: Original Sin 2, coming in at a respectable 11th place finish this year. This clearly pleases Vincke as he notes on Twitter that he is "proud to see" the two titles in high spots in the annual list.
"It's really encouraging to see our style of gameplay awarded like this," Vincke continues, saying the new Divinity "is built on the shoulders of these two by pretty much the same team together with a whole new group of very talented devs." However, this comes with a potentially heartbreaking addition: "We still have a a [sic] lot of work."
It's been three years since Baldur's Gate 3 released, so perhaps it's a bit pre-emptive to get hopeful for a release in the near-future, but Vincke is spelling that part out for us. Obviously, letting Larian cook is the right move, but that doesn't mean I can't hope.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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