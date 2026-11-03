Our first crumb of The Elder Scrolls 6 lore is a Hammerfell quote dated 5 years after Skyrim

Hark, it's a good day - we got slivers of information about The Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda. First, the game is actually called The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel, which is very nice to know, and we've also learned when it'll be taking place, and it's quite close to predecessor Skyrim.
Bethesda main man Todd Howard made the reveal himself in the studio's new video commemorating its 40th anniversary. Several key games across the company's lifespan were acknowledged, before Howard mentioned we'd learn the title in a short promo clip.
But then afterward came something for the aficionados - a quote from Yazar, Moth Priest of High Queen Iradne of Hammerfell. "The scroll offered only a shimmer, a veil thinly lifted to my eyes," it reads. "A future lost. A victory undone. Sands of time scattered by fate."
It comes from 4E 206. That stands out because it takes place exactly five years after Skyrim. Absent any other context, the year could be significant or just a minor detail.
If, for instance, that's when Sentinel takes place, it's the shortest gap between mainline entries. Skyrim takes place two centuries after Oblivion, which is only six years after Morrowind. The third Elder Scrolls entry is set 22 years after the previous game, and then there's another six-year jump between Daggerfall and Arena.
The fact it's from Hammerfell could be significant. We've only visited the region in Elder Scrolls Online since Daggerfall, creating a certain amount of potential for exploration.
Offhand, there really isn't enough information to say how this matters, leaving lore nerds to ruminate until Bethesda provides another clue in however many years. I'm curious about the use of a Moth Priest here as well. They're scholars of the literal Elder Scrolls, but we don't see them much. Perhaps now we'll go deeper on them and the Ancient Moth. One can only hope. But at least the series timeline just got another little bump.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.