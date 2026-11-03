GTA 6 preload date and times confirmed

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You can start preloading GTA 6 from November 10, and these are the details you need to know

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)
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The GTA 6 preload time is almost here, taking us a huge step closer to finally exploring Leonida with Jason and Lucia. Rockstar are providing us with a generous lead time for getting GTA 6 installed on our consoles, which is probably for the best given the ample size of the download! If you want to get yourself prepared for launch day, then these are the preload times for GTA 6.

We already know about plenty of GTA 6 side activities you can take part in, and a number of songs that will feature on the GTA 6 soundtrack.

GTA 6 preload times and date

(Image credit: Rockstar)

If you've preordered the game digitally, then you can start the PS5 GTA 6 preload on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time in your region. Things are slightly different on Xbox, with this process beginning globally at the same time, which means you can start the Xbox Series X GTA 6 preload at the following times:

  • Monday, November 9:
    • US West Coast – 4pm PST
    • US East Coast – 7pm EST
  • Tuesday, November 10:
    • UK – 12am GMT
    • Central Europe – 1am CET
    • Eastern Australia – 11am AEDT
    • New Zealand – 1pm NZDT

Physical code-in-box versions of the game should be delivered or available at retailers from Thursday, November 12, at which point you can redeem the code via your platform's digital store and begin the preloading process. If you are unsure about anything, then take a look at the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X support pages.

You may need to clear a reasonable amount of content from your hard drive before you can preload, as the GTA 6 GB size has been confirmed and it's significant! Rockstar advises that "the pre-load file will require up to 212 GB depending on your device," which may also take a long time to download depending on your connection speed. Handy, then, that you have at least a week in which to do it before the game officially launches.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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