GTA 6 preload date and times confirmed

The GTA 6 preload time is almost here, taking us a huge step closer to finally exploring Leonida with Jason and Lucia. Rockstar are providing us with a generous lead time for getting GTA 6 installed on our consoles, which is probably for the best given the ample size of the download! If you want to get yourself prepared for launch day, then these are the preload times for GTA 6.
If you've preordered the game digitally, then you can start the PS5 GTA 6 preload on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time in your region. Things are slightly different on Xbox, with this process beginning globally at the same time, which means you can start the Xbox Series X GTA 6 preload at the following times:
Monday, November 9:
US West Coast – 4pm PST
US East Coast – 7pm EST
Tuesday, November 10:
UK – 12am GMT
Central Europe – 1am CET
Eastern Australia – 11am AEDT
New Zealand – 1pm NZDT
Physical code-in-box versions of the game should be delivered or available at retailers from Thursday, November 12, at which point you can redeem the code via your platform's digital store and begin the preloading process. If you are unsure about anything, then take a look at the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X support pages.
You may need to clear a reasonable amount of content from your hard drive before you can preload, as the GTA 6 GB size has been confirmed and it's significant! Rockstar advises that "the pre-load file will require up to 212 GB depending on your device," which may also take a long time to download depending on your connection speed. Handy, then, that you have at least a week in which to do it before the game officially launches.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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