What is Milsim Content in COD MW4?

Non-Milsim Content in MW4 is a new kind of warning label that players can find attached to multiplayer game modes like Possession, but what does it actually mean for something in COD to be Milsim Content or not? If your familiarity with Call of Duty games and military shooters is more casual, you might not be familiar with this term, but here's what you can expect when it comes up in MW4 multiplayer.
What does Non-Milsim Content in MW4 mean?
Non-Milsim Content in MW4 is a warning label on certain game modes in multiplayer, and what it basically means is that this particular game mode isn't going to be very realistic to military combat. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing is up to you.
Milsim is a gaming term that's shorthand for "Military Simulation", a reference to Call of Duty's declared genre, as well as similar games in the industry like Battlefield. Obviously you can argue about how realistic they actually are, but in this case the label "Non Milsim Content" is tied to multiplayer modes that specifically aren't interested in anything like actual realism. For example, the limited time Halloween "Possession" mode allows you to leap into the bodies of enemies you kill and control them, which clearly isn't grounded in any sort of realism.
You can still bring your own guns into Possession, even if there's a risk of them being commandeered by the enemy. To make sure you're as deadly as possible in any mode, check out the best MW4 Vel 46 build, the best MW4 M4 build, and the ultimate MW4 Han 86 build, to pick some of the game's most popular weapons!
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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