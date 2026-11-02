Phantom Blade Zero has sold 4 million copies in just 3 days, and sailed past Battlefield 6 and Marvel Rivals on Steam with a peak player count of 820,000

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Clearly Donnie Yen should be in more games

Phantom Blade Zero screenshot shows protagonist Soul looking forward.
(Image credit: S-Game)
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The people love a good action RPG. At least that's what the numbers around the launch of Phantom Blade Zero would indicate, since it's managed to shift millions of copies and attract north of 820,000 concurrent players on Steam in its first weekend.

Developer and publisher S-Game shared one of these stats on social media, posting a nice big graphic on Twitter announcing that Phantom Blade Zero crossed the four million mark in copies sold in just three days. An impressive turnaround by any metric.

"Thank you everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support!" reads the caption. The image notes the Metacritic score of 88 and the Steam review score of 89%. Not too shabby whatsoever.

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Speaking of Valve's store, a healthy amount of these players are jumping into the Phantom World on PC. On Steam Charts, the peak concurrent player count sits at 822,361. That immediately places the release among the most popular games currently on the store, outstripping the all-time records of Marvel Rivals and Battlefield 6, and even the 24-hour peaks of stalwarts like PUBG and the omni-present Bongo Cat.

At time of writing, nearly 400,000 are playing on the PC marketplace. A healthy, robust audience was ready and waiting for this game, it seems.

Drawing on wuxia, a genre of Chinese storytelling that fuses martial arts and fantasy elements, Phantom Blade Zero involves you trying to help an assassin clear his name after he's framed for a murder by the organization he works for. The history Chinese setting looks gorgeous and the martial arts-infused combat seems like a tonne of fun.

Donnie Yen is involved, and part of me likes to think he's a driving force behind the emphatic playerbase. We're unlikely to ever get an Ip Man game, but we have this, and it's close enough, in all honesty.

Phantom Blade Zero is the perfect action RPG for people tired of Soulslikes: Dev says "have fun, unwind," and let "those who seek a challenge" crank the difficulty up.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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