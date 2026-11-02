Batman 2 leak seemingly confirms Court of Owls and rumors Sebastian Stan is actually playing Victor Zsasz

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A new Batman 2 leak has surfaced from an unexpected place

Robert Pattinson in The Batman
(Image credit: Alamy)
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A new Batman 2 leak has hit the internet, and it might confirm some fascinating details about the upcoming DC movie.

The leak comes courtesy of – surprisingly – a behind the scenes look at Heidi Klum's latest Halloween costume. Mike Marino's ProRenFX worked their magic for Klum's gruesome, severed hand look, and Marino is also working on The Batman 2 (and worked on the first film).

In the background of the makeup team's studio, a few intriguing details can be spotted. One is a container labeled "Zsaz," another labeled "Owl 3," another labeled "Koch," and finally a face mold that looks a lot like Brian Tyree Henry.

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Now, persistent rumors have been circulating that Sebastian Stan is not playing Two-Face, as reported, but is instead playing Victor Zsasz – the terrifying, bald serial killer who keeps a tally of his victims on his body.

The facial mold that looks like Brian Tyree Henry, meanwhile, bears a strong resemblance to Two-Face. While the disfigurement doesn't look too extreme, his upper lip is seriously wounded in a pattern that mirrors the character's look in Batman: The Animated Series. This would suggest that it's Henry, not Stan, playing the iconic villain.

The Court of Owls – a sinister group of Gotham's elite who wear creepy owl masks and control the city from the shadows – has also been heavily speculated to be part of the film, and the "Owl" container seems to confirm they'll factor in somehow. Sebastian Koch, meanwhile, is part of the cast, and the container featuring his name suggests his mystery role will require prosthetics of some kind.

It's hard to know for sure without any further context, but it does seem a lot of interesting details have been exposed thanks to this new video.

The Batman 2 arrives on February 18, 2028. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies for everything else that's on the way.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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