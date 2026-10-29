James Gunn says he's going to "lay down the law" with new podcast on what is and isn't DCU canon in The Suicide Squad

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James Gunn is back to resolve more DCU canon questions

Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
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James Gunn is going to clear up more DCU canon questions.

Since the DCU reboot, which replaced the now-defunct DCEU, there have been some lingering questions about what is and isn't canon. That's because, while the DCEU projects no longer count, some of them – like Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad – have aspects that carried over into the new DCU.

"To celebrate DC Super-Villain month, we've decided to lay down the law on whether The Suicide Squad is canon in the DCU - and discuss other behind-the-scenes fun facts along the way in a new Official The Suicide Squad 'Is It Canon?' Podcast," Gunn shared on social media, complete with a trailer for the podcast.

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To celebrate DC Super-Villain month, we've decided to lay down the law on whether The Suicide Squad is canon in the DCU - and discuss other behind-the-scenes fun facts along the way in a new Official The Suicide Squad "Is It Canon?" Podcast.

— @jamesgunn.bsky.social (@jamesgunn.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-10-29T15:26:25.825Z

Gunn previously released a similar podcast for Peacemaker, aptly titled Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn.

Gunn has said before that he wants to reassess The Suicide Squad and Blue Beetle (the first DCU character) to decide what is and isn't canon.

"I've been thinking about this a lot in regards to The Suicide Squad & Blue Beetle and I've been meaning to rewatch both with an eye towards that knowing what I know now almost three years into the DCU (with a couple more years of scripts being actively filmed or created)," he said. "Maybe after MoT [Man of Tomorrow] Jenn [Jennifer Holland] & Steve [Agee] & I can get together for a special couple podcasts to discuss. What do you guys think is potentially or definitely NOT canon from TSS & BB?"

We'll only have to wait a little while longer to find out what is canon from The Suicide Squad – the one-episode podcast debuts on October 30.

Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the DCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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