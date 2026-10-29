FromSoftware finally admits it: The Duskbloods is delayed to 2027 as the devs respond to network test feedback

In what was starting to feel like an inevitability, FromSoftware has now confirmed that The Duskbloods has been delayed – it'll now be launching sometime in 2027.
Up to now, The Duskbloods was set to launch sometime in 2026, and, well, we're rapidly running out of 2026. Last month's Nintendo Direct came and went without a release date for the game, and we only have two months left of the year.
"While development of 'The Duskbloods' is at the final adjustment stage, we have made the decision to move the launch window to 2027," FromSoftware confirms in an announcement post on Twitter. "We apologize to players who have been kindly awaiting the release of this title and thank you for your patience and support."
In a follow-up post, FromSoft adds: "During the network test, we saw active interest in the core concepts of the game, including combat, strategic depth, and player expression. To further enhance these aspects, we have decided to move the launch, allowing time for final adjustments to game rules and balancing."
What feels a tad concerning about this delay, though, is the lack of release window provided. A vague promise of 2027 means that The Duskbloods could, in theory, be delayed for a full year or more depending on how much time FromSoftware determines it needs. Here's hoping that's not the case, but for now, it's clear that the devs have work to do.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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