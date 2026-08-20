The Duskbloods gameplay footage leaks ahead of network test, showing off slick aerial combat, buttery smooth movement options, and a dude turning into a dinosaur

The Duskbloods' closed network test kicks off tomorrow, but gameplay footage of FromSoftware's next multiplayer romp has leaked online ahead of time, giving us a fresh look at how we can expect it to play.
As highlighted over on ResetEra, footage has reportedly made its way online after a preview for the game seemingly went live early – although this original source has since been taken down, folks were quick to reupload things. Specifically, a two-and–a-half-minute clip shows off a Moon Blood Bestowal – described in-game as "the final battle, on the night of dusk. The grail beckons three Bloodsworn, but the moontears will flow for one and one alone."
What follows appears to be a PvP fight between three players, and if I wasn't already excited for this game, I am now. Combat looks incredibly smooth and fast-paced, with plenty of mobility options – there appears to be a high degree of air movement with double jumps and even mid-air attacks.
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Of course, there are plenty of different attacks and skills shown off, too. From typical sword and axe slashes to guns and even one move that sees a character turn into some kind of dinosaur before charging at an enemy, biting them, and throwing them off the stage, there's a lot going on here.
FromSoftware fans have had somewhat mixed thoughts so far, though the criticisms largely seem to be from folks who are less interested in PvP to begin with. "It looks like a fake video game (positive)," one optimistic viewer writes. "Holy fuck i can't wait to play it." Another adds: "Graphics look very solid and those are some super inventive attacks/kills. I'm impressed. I wouldn't have guessed this was a Switch 2 game if I didn't know already."
On the flip side, another says: "Infinitely less worried about not playing this one. The PvP is by far the least interesting aspect of FromSoft games for me, I like invasion/invaders only so far as it adds a little spice to clearing dungeons but I've never really spent much time in the arenas or looking for fights." And they're not alone – one comment reads: "Looks like the parts of Souls games I hate. Not a fan at all of the PvP."
There's still a lot we don't know about The Duskbloods – this leak aside, it's kind of wild how little gameplay we've seen of it ahead of the network test tomorrow. We're bound to have a much better idea of the overall feel for it then, and hopefully it won't be too long before FromSoftware narrows down its vague 2026 release window.
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They can never compete with Elden Ring, but FromSoftware owner says Nightreign "performed strongly" and The Duskbloods is still coming in 2026.