All Shum Arcade locations and rewards in Control Resonant

The Control Resonant Shum arcade machines are recurring side quests and unlockable minigames wherein Dylan is transported into challenges with high scores to beat for rewards. There's eight different Shum cabinets hiding around Manhattan, all of which need to be unlocked in some way, usually by increasing the Zone Level to the point where it turns on and you can play it. Below, I'll show you where to find all Shum arcade machines, as well as how to beat them and unlock the rewards involved.
All Shum arcade machine locations in Control Resonant
There are 8 Shum arcade machines in Control Resonant: one for each Zone, plus an additional one that unlocks after you complete the game. You can use the map and information laid out below to find them all.
Defend: Downtown. Reach Zone level 6 to unlock. Defend three crates from enemies who are trying to destroy them, minimizing damage to those crates and taking out enemies as fast as possible. Score at least 80,953 points for an Outfit reward.
Parkour: Central. Reach Zone level 4 to unlock. A parkour course around the outside of the Patterned Factory with multiple threats. Damage adds three seconds to your timer. Complete in at least 01:18 for an Outfit reward.
Entropy: West Incursion Zone. Reach Zone level 3 to unlock. Defeat waves of enemies as quickly as possible while the playable area occasionally contracts in size. Score at least 42,503 points for an Outfit reward.
Entropy: Evacuation Zone. Reach Zone level 6 to unlock and complete the "Evacuation Procedures" story mission. Defeat waves of enemies as quickly as possible while the playable area occasionally contracts in size. Score at least 25,322 points for an Outfit reward.
Entropy: The Park. Reach Zone level 4 to unlock and complete all three "Carbon Copy" side quests. Defeat waves of enemies as quickly as possible while the playable area occasionally contracts in size. Score at least 26,032 points for an Outfit reward.
Clocked: Underpass. Reach Zone level 5 to unlock. Defeat all waves of enemies before the timer runs out. Killing an enemy grants you more time. Complete in at least 00:22 for an Outfit reward.
Parkour: Unknown. Reach Zone level 5 to unlock. A parkour course around an Unknown island with multiple threats. Damage adds three seconds to your timer. Complete in at least 01:14 for an Outfit reward.
Conquest: Retro. Unlocked in Dylan's apartment after completing the main story. Go back into the Retro video game recreation of Ordinary and defeat all the enemies around town. Score at least 110,000 points for an Outfit reward.
Shum arcade machine rewards
Shum arcade machines give the player rewards that scale according to their position on the leaderboard, as well as Zone Level experience that scales to their score. Here's what else the leaderboard offers you:
Obviously these rewards do stack: if you get first place, you also get the rewards for second and third place. However, because Shum arcades are usually tied to the late/endgame of Control Resonant and most players will have ample Power and Reset Items by that point, you're probably in it for the Outfit and clothing at this point.
How to beat the Shum arcade machines
One thing that isn't made clear about the Shum machines in Control Resonant is that these are intended as late-game challenges and you'll really struggle to beat them the first time that you encounter them. This may make you think they're doing something wrong, but in actuality they're just scaled for high-level players who are in the endgame of Control Resonant. I definitely recommend levelling up to the point where you're level 8 minimum, or just go into the accessibility options and play with the challenge if you want the rewards early.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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