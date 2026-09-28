Should you eat the Mold in Control Resonant?

To eat the Mold in Control Resonant is a strange choice, but one that is nonetheless provided when you're hunting down the Resonant Boss Fight in The Park. Characters have been repeatedly telling Dylan not to eat the Mold up until this point, but they've not been especially clear about the perils or consequences of doing so, which begs the question... what happens when you do eat it? I'll explain below.
Warning: The following guide contains spoilers for The Park Resonant questline.
What happens if you eat the Mold in Control Resonant?
Yes, you should Eat the Mold in Control Resonant, as that's the only way to progress The Park Resonant questline and you can't do so otherwise.
Don't worry, there's no negative impact to eating any of the Mold, which is good as you'll have to eat several more pieces of it across the quest afterwards. Having eaten some in the middle of The Park, you then need to find four more pieces at marked locations and defeat the Mold enemies nearby to access (and eat) them.
After eating all of the pieces, Dylan will be able to return to the first location and pass through the barrier that's been preventing him from reaching the Resonant beneath. It's implied in Control Resonant that eating the Mold warps the brains of people and absorbs them into the hive mind all this cosmic fungus operates under, but Dylan's paranatural power means that he's able to largely resist its influence, so no worries there. Head through the barrier to the boss fight beyond, and you'll be able to use all the Mold-themed powers and combat abilities in Control Resonant.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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