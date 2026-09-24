Clearance in Control Resonant is broken up by different levels, each of which requires an associated keycard. Some levels of Clearance are accessible as part of the main story, while others are found as part of optional side quests in which different levels of clearance are required to progress. The reality is that you probably encountered several doors that require clearance that you don't have during the tutorial where you escape from the Oldest House, but while you couldn't open them the first time around, you can come back later with the keycards and see what you find beyond.
How to get all Clearance Keycards in Control Resonant
There are 5 Clearance Keycards players can obtain in Control Resonant, all of which open different doors in different locations.
Level 1 Keycard. Given to you inside the Central Field Office as part of "The West Incursion Zone Resonant" story quest. This quest should be given to you automatically after speaking to Zoe in the Watchtower for the first time in Control Resonant.
Level 2 Keycard. Given to you by Arish in the Evacuation Zone Evac Building as part of the "Evacuation Procedures" main story quest.
Level 6 Keycard. After completing the main story, speak to Zoe in the Watchtower to get the "New Growth" side quest. Follow that quest until you're told to "Investigate Underhill's Last Known Location", at which point you'll be directed to a research station in The Park that includes the Level 6 Clearance Keycard.
Mobile Research Station Keycard. After discovering a body in a garage West of the Central Field Office, it'll give you the "Crossing the Threshold" quest. This will direct you eventually to the Central Dig Site Threshold. Investigate the body in the marked yellow square to take the Keycard off his body.
Oldest House Storage room Keycard (SR). Obtained during "The Complete Set" side quest, which is started at the Museum of Curiosities in the West Incursion Zone. After that, follow the quest until the SR Keycard is given to you by Langston next to the Panopticon as part of the mission.
Can you open Clearance level 18 doors in Control Resonant?
Across Control Resonant you'll occasionally encounter doors with a Clearance Level 18 requirement. However, at no point in the game is Dylan given a Keycard that allows him to open these doors. On the occasion that one is opened, it's always done so by an NPC who has their own clearance, and it seems as though some doors with Level 18 are never opened at all.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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