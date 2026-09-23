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Build and Kill Zombies codes (September 2026) for Cash, Hacker Tokens, Parts, and Weapons

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Codes for Build and Kill Zombies help you kit out your ride with better Parts and Weapons to take down the undead hordes

Press image for Build and Kill Zombies codes showing a character driving a vehicle with spikes on the front running over zombies
(Image credit: Zombie Car Crusher)
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Build and Kill Zombies codes will give you a helpful head start, as you try to construct an undead-slaying vehicle that will carry you as far as possible before it's destroyed or you run out of fuel. Adding weapons and more fuel tanks can help with this, but then you need to make other upgrades to account for the extra weight or you won't get anywhere fast!

The promos available here will give your account an injection of Cash, so you can afford to purchase the Parts and Weapons you spin for, as well as providing Hacker Tokens and some items for your inventory in this high-octane Roblox experience. If you're ready to take on the hordes, then here are the codes for Build and Kill Zombies and how to redeem them.

If you're searching for some more general promos that unlock rewards for all of your experiences, we've got the recent Roblox promo codes covered.

All Build and Kill Zombies codes

The Shop menu used to redeem Build and Kill Zombies codes

(Image credit: Zombie Car Crusher)

The following Build and Kill Zombies codes can be claimed for rewards:

  • IAMPRO – 5,000x Cash [requires a best distance of 1,000 studs]
  • ROBLOXCLASSIC – 1,500x Cash (expires September 26, 2026)
  • SCIFI – 1,000x Cash (expires September 26, 2026)
  • LASTHACKEREVENT – 2,500x Hacker Tokens [requires a best distance of 2,500 studs] (expires September 26, 2026)
  • NEWBOSSNEXTWEEK – 1,500x Hacker Tokens (expires September 26, 2026)
  • PAINTEVERYWHERE – 1,000x Cash 1x Crossbow, 1x Mounted Gun (expires September 26, 2026)
  • COMMUNITY – 1,000x Cash, 1x Small Engine, 1x Small Tank
  • CashDrop – 500x Cash
  • MOREFRIENDS – 2x Passenger Seats
  • HACKER – 50x Hacker Tokens
  • 1x1x1x1 – 150x Hacker Tokens

There are plenty of Build and Kill Zombies codes available, though some of them have a fixed expiry date so don't leave it too long before claiming them. These promos mainly unlock Cash, though you can also get Hacker Tokens plus various Parts and Weapons to add to your vehicle.

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How to redeem Build and Kill Zombies codes

An orange arrow showing how to access the Shop menu to redeem Build and Kill Zombies codes

(Image credit: Zombie Car Crusher)

Once you've completed the brief tutorial, you can redeem Build and Kill Zombies codes by hitting the SHOP icon on the left hand side of the screen, to bring up the EXCLUSIVE SHOP menu. Scroll down to the bottom where you'll find the Enter Code text box, so type in a promo there then use the REDEEM button to claim your rewards. Codes for Build and Kill Zombies are not case-sensitive, so you just need the right spelling.

Expired Build and Kill Zombies codes

  • CYBERHACK – 2,500x Hacker Tokens

The list of expired Build and Kill Zombies codes is going to grow over time, as plenty of them have a limited number of uses or a cutoff date applied. Grab all of the active promos as soon as possible, to bank their rewards for later use.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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