Build and Kill Zombies codes (September 2026) for Cash, Hacker Tokens, Parts, and Weapons

Build and Kill Zombies codes will give you a helpful head start, as you try to construct an undead-slaying vehicle that will carry you as far as possible before it's destroyed or you run out of fuel. Adding weapons and more fuel tanks can help with this, but then you need to make other upgrades to account for the extra weight or you won't get anywhere fast!
The promos available here will give your account an injection of Cash, so you can afford to purchase the Parts and Weapons you spin for, as well as providing Hacker Tokens and some items for your inventory in this high-octane Roblox experience. If you're ready to take on the hordes, then here are the codes for Build and Kill Zombies and how to redeem them.
If you're searching for some more general promos that unlock rewards for all of your experiences, we've got the recent Roblox promo codes covered.
All Build and Kill Zombies codes
The following Build and Kill Zombies codes can be claimed for rewards:
IAMPRO – 5,000x Cash [requires a best distance of 1,000 studs]
ROBLOXCLASSIC – 1,500x Cash (expires September 26, 2026)
SCIFI – 1,000x Cash (expires September 26, 2026)
LASTHACKEREVENT – 2,500x Hacker Tokens [requires a best distance of 2,500 studs] (expires September 26, 2026)
NEWBOSSNEXTWEEK– 1,500x Hacker Tokens (expires September 26, 2026)
COMMUNITY – 1,000x Cash, 1x Small Engine, 1x Small Tank
CashDrop – 500x Cash
MOREFRIENDS – 2x Passenger Seats
HACKER – 50x Hacker Tokens
1x1x1x1 – 150x Hacker Tokens
There are plenty of Build and Kill Zombies codes available, though some of them have a fixed expiry date so don't leave it too long before claiming them. These promos mainly unlock Cash, though you can also get Hacker Tokens plus various Parts and Weapons to add to your vehicle.
Once you've completed the brief tutorial, you can redeem Build and Kill Zombies codes by hitting the SHOP icon on the left hand side of the screen, to bring up the EXCLUSIVE SHOP menu. Scroll down to the bottom where you'll find the Enter Code text box, so type in a promo there then use the REDEEM button to claim your rewards. Codes for Build and Kill Zombies are not case-sensitive, so you just need the right spelling.
Expired Build and Kill Zombies codes
CYBERHACK – 2,500x Hacker Tokens
The list of expired Build and Kill Zombies codes is going to grow over time, as plenty of them have a limited number of uses or a cutoff date applied. Grab all of the active promos as soon as possible, to bank their rewards for later use.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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