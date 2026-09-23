Resident Evil Blu-ray pre-orders are now live after less than a week in theatres

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4K UHD and standard Blu-ray pre-orders are live

Image of the Resident Evil 4K Blu-ray box art on an orange GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/Sony Pictures)

Resident Evil is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray, which are words I love to type as a horror movie fan. It's still in movie theatres the world over, and I've not even had the chance to drag my frightened fiancé to see it. But physical copies are now available, should you want to avoid the horrors of a loud and phone-lit theatre screening.

Starting from $36.99 at Amazon, you can secure your copy of the 4K release, a standard Blu-ray, or even a DVD copy. Amazon US and UK have all three versions available, though I'd recommend sticking with the 4K release if you've got a PS5 or compatible player around. While its extras have yet to be confirmed, it includes a digital copy of the film, and the Walmart listing reveals a swanky limited edition steelbook, which is sure to look the part amongst any horror movie collection.

As a warning, this itchy tasty release has yet to receive an official release date or have its final look confirmed. While the live Walmart listing shows off Bryan running through the snowy and bloody streets of Raccoon City, the Amazon listing is different, so just be prepared for any changes going forward and availability of the steelbook to differ from retailer to retailer. As 4K Blu-ray releases have a tendency to sell out, I personally pre-ordered it regardless, and I've included the best places for you to do the same for both the 4K and standard Blu-ray copy down below.

When is the Resident Evil 2026 Blu-ray release date?

The Resident Evil 2026 Blu-ray release date has not been confirmed yet. For now, retailers like Amazon US just state that if you pre-order it, they will "deliver it to you when it arrives."

Is there a Resident Evil 2026 collector's edition Blu-ray?

Sony Pictures has not announced a Resident Evil 2026 collector's edition Blu-ray. However, there is a limited-edition 4K Steelbook available at some US and UK retailers.

What extras are on the Resident Evil 2026 Blu-ray?

The extras included on the Resident Evil 2026 Blu-ray or 4K release have not yet been announced. However, I'll be sure to update this page the moment we know about what additional goodies are included with this upcoming physical release.

Are you building a physical movie collection? Check out our Spider-Man Brand New Day Blu-ray pre-order page and our thoughts on the Rings of Power Seasons 1 and 2 4K Blu-ray while you're here.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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