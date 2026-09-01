Spider-Man: Brand New Day Blu-ray pre-orders are live, but details are still scant

Spider-Man: Brand New Day pre-orders are alive and kicking at Amazon, but we're still missing that critical release date. Both the 4K Steelbook and standard Blu-Ray edition of the summer blockbuster are live on the shelves, with a $44.99 / $27.75 pre-order price respectively, but at the time of writing the site doesn't state its expected shipping date.

That's because right now we only have one source for Spidey's launch, Blu-ray.com. While Sony hasn't officially announced its release date, Blu-ray.com seems to put the physical release at November 17, 2026. It would make sense, with many preparing for holiday shopping over the Black Friday weekend, but it can't be taken as fact until it comes from Sony's mouth. Neither, of course, can any rumors of the additional extras featured on these discs.

That hasn't stopped the Limited Collector's Edition from already selling out at Amazon. The bumper pack comes with a lenticular cover on its premium steelbook, a new comic book, and collectible in-world merch. That was a $150 package, though.

You'll find all the Spider-Man: Brand New Day pre-orders still live just below, just keep an eye on the calendar.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Blu-Ray: $27.75 at Amazon Just after a physical copy? The FHD version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still available to pre-order at Amazon, for just under $30.

When is the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Blu-ray release date? Sony hasn't officially announced the release date for its Spider-Man: Brand New Day Blu-ray, but listings at collection sites like Blu-ray.com have suggested a November 17 launch.

Is there a Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collector's Edition Blu-ray? Sony has launched a Spider-Man: Brand New Day Collector's Edition, but the bumper pack has already sold out in its pre-order phase across Amazon and Walmart. Listings via reseller sites are now far exceeding the original $150 launch price.

What extras are on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Blu-ray? Sony has not yet unveiled its roster of additional extras on any of its Spider-Man: Brand New Day Blu-ray releases. Sony generally releases details of its bonus material when announcing a Blu-ray release, but if delays have pushed that physical launch back to November we could be hearing more later in the year.

See all Blu-rays at Amazon

Just starting to fill the shelves? Rosalie's sharing her top tips for collecting Blu-rays or find out why the PSP is the ultimate physical media device for 2026. We're also rounding up all the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day merch for more.