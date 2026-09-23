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Kick an Uma codes (September 2026) for Uma and Carats

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Use the latest Kick an Uma codes to get more horse girls to add to your stables, or for a boost in your Carats

A purple lucky block lands after being kicked in Kick an Uma
(Image credit: 30 Dollar Games)
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If you've got some space in your stables, these Kick an Uma codes can help you earn more money fast. Despite the misleading title, you don't technically ever kick your Uma in this simulation game, but rather a lucky crate, and the further you can kick it, the luckier you'll be, and the better the Uma you get from it.

However, in order to kick further and run faster, you'll need cash, and to get cash, well, you need Uma. To get this cycle off to a good start, then, use the Kick an Uma codes below for Uma and Carats, which themselves can be used to buy special Champions in this Roblox game.

If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Kick an Uma codes

The Kick an Uma codes redemption screen.

(Image credit: 30 Dollar Games)

These are the Kick an Uma codes you can redeem right now:

  • 300KVISITS - Curren Chan Uma
  • 30KGROUP - Mejiro Palmer Uma
  • 1000CARATS - 1,000x Carats

Not only does using these Kick an Uma codes get you some Carats to boost your balance, but you'll also receive some handy Uma to earn you some cash. Since they're free, they're not always the best Uma available, but they're particularly useful if you're looking to Rebirth, which resets your current inventory - including Uma.

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How to redeem Kick an Uma codes

An orange arrow points to the Kick an Uma Codes redemption button

(Image credit: 30 Dollar Games)

To redeem Kick an Uma codes, simply click on the rainbow-colored Codes button on the left-hand side of the screen, enter a code into the box, and hit the large green Redeem button. It's as simple as that!

Expired Kick an Uma codes

  • SORRY4DELAY

The only 'expired' Kick an Uma code so far actually didn't expire, but was limited to just 300 people, which is very exclusive when you consider how many people are playing the game. As such, I'd recommend checking back here as frequently as possible in case the team runs another limited code.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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