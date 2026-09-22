Full map for Control Resonant

The full Control Resonant map is largely a distorted version of New York City, warped and made very different in places by extra-dimensional forces. The map is broken up into seven different zones, some of which will be accessible early on, others that are unlocked over time to function as more challenging late-game locations (and no, we're not including the Gap hub zone or The Oldest House as part of those seven locations).
Warning: The following guide contains some minor spoilers for Control Resonant, but are kept to a minimum and only where relevant to the guide.
The complete map for Control Resonant
The full New York map for Control Resonant is shown above, though this doesn't include interior "Dungeon" locations like the Patterned Factory, which don't come with maps at all and have to be explored blindly.
Keep in mind that you won't be able to access all of this from the beginning. More locations and regions will unlock as you progress though the plot of Control Resonant and complete certain side quests.
All zones and locations
There are a total of seven different zones in Control Resonant, across which the map is divided, as shown above. Many of these have a particular gimmick or angle, while others are more broad.
Downtown. The starting zone, where The Oldest House is located. General Hiss enemies and few wildcard elements are found here.
Central. A zone that links to several others. Both Hiss and Mold enemies appear here, as well as the FBC's field office.
Evacuation Zone. A location of heavy Hiss presence, as well as a Sinkhole anomaly that descends into the Earth.
West Incursion Zone. An area of extreme anomalous gravity and fractured space, with the city folding and bending in different directions.
The Park. A region overtaken by The Mold, as well as linking to the sewer networks.
Underpass. A subterranean realm beneath the city and connecting to The Oldest House, with abyssal drops and distorted time.
Unknown. A patterned and fractured section of the city floating in the sky, with islands orbiting each other and heavily distorted gravity. All enemy types appear here.
These are (sort of) laid out in order. Players start off in Downtown, before moving to Central and being able to visit the Evacuation Zone, West Incursion Zone, and The Park in order of preference. After that, Underpass is unlocked as part of the story, and Unknown after that, serving as the final area.
How to uncover the map in Control Resonant
When reaching a new zone of the map in Control Resonant, the first thing you should do is reveal the map for that area, which isn't hard. The one thing that will be shown on the map is a Map Kit, a small radar pylon.
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When you pull the lever on the pylon, your minimap will show three nearby radar dishes, or "Sensors", represented by broadcasting signal icons and visible from a distance by red lights. Simply trigger all three sensors by walking up to them and holding L1/LB, and pull the lever on the central Pylon again to reveal the area.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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