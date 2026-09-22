MTG Star Trek Beginner Box "boldly not going anywhere," gets cancelled in all regions

It looks as though newcomers won't be learning the Magic ropes with MTG Star Trek, because its Beginner Box has been cancelled.
Publisher Wizards of the Coast has put out a short statement explaining that the product is no more; more specifically, "Due to delays in production, logistics, and shipping, we will no longer be producing the Magic: The Gathering® | Star Trek™ Beginner Box. This product has been canceled in all regions." It looks to be the only MTG Star Trek product impacted by those delays, and the rest of the range is still up for pre-order at the likes of Amazon.
Fans who pre-ordered the Beginner Box have been urged to contact their local game store or retailer for information. Plans are also being updated for any events that were scheduled to use it (such as MagicCon Atlanta), with more info to follow.
The best card games community has been predictably quick-witted on this. "Boldly not going anywhere," potatodavid quips on the MTG subreddit's thread on the subject. I have no notes; it's the perfect response.
No matter what, it's disappointing news for anyone who was hoping to introduce a friend to the hobby with this starter set. However, Wizards' promise that no other MTG Star Trek products are affected means we've got alternatives. If you can get to a local store there are always Welcome Decks, for instance – these are smaller packs that contain "everything you need to start learning, playing, and loving Magic." While the Commander decks throw you in at the deep end, they're also a valid entry-point due to being premade, self-contained sets with distinct strategies. You can find them easily enough at Amazon.
No matter what, I suppose we better give a Vulcan salute to the Beginner Box; it neither lived long nor prospered.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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