Hayden Christensen says a Darth Vader movie is all rumors, but he'd be "thrilled" to make one

Whispers of a Darth Vader movie don't seem to be going away anytime soon, but Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen is keen for us to know that, for now, there's nothing concrete in the works.
When pressed by E News on talk of a Darth Vader movie, Christensen replied, "I think those are just rumors."
He added, "I would be thrilled to get to do that. But right now, those are just rumors."
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With that answer, the Force grip a prospective standalone Vader movie has on our hearts and minds has grown a little weaker, but that doesn't mean Christensen is distancing himself from all things in a galaxy far, far away – far from it, in fact.
That's because Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker alongside his old protege 'Snips', AKA Ahsoka Tano, in Ahsoka season 2. The series hits Disney Plus on January 20, 2027.
On his recent experience with Lucasfilm, Christensen had nothing but praise for new co-president Dave Filoni.
"Dave Filoni, I think, understands this character in some ways even better than I do," Christensen told IMDb. "And so when I read the scripts, I'm just elated with what I get to do and say. That said, he's still very collaborative, and if I have an idea, I'll share it, and if it works, then we'll do it. And so, we're not too precious about things and we get to explore a little bit. But I try to honor the words that he's written, and I don't need to deviate much."
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Alongside Ahsoka season 2, Star Wars: Starfighter – starring Ryan Gosling – is also releasing next year.
For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies currently in the works.