Hayden Christensen says a Darth Vader movie is all rumors, but he'd be "thrilled" to make one

News
By
Published

Is the Force strong with this one?

Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Whispers of a Darth Vader movie don't seem to be going away anytime soon, but Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen is keen for us to know that, for now, there's nothing concrete in the works.

When pressed by E News on talk of a Darth Vader movie, Christensen replied, "I think those are just rumors."

He added, "I would be thrilled to get to do that. But right now, those are just rumors."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

With that answer, the Force grip a prospective standalone Vader movie has on our hearts and minds has grown a little weaker, but that doesn't mean Christensen is distancing himself from all things in a galaxy far, far away – far from it, in fact.

That's because Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker alongside his old protege 'Snips', AKA Ahsoka Tano, in Ahsoka season 2. The series hits Disney Plus on January 20, 2027.

On his recent experience with Lucasfilm, Christensen had nothing but praise for new co-president Dave Filoni.

"Dave Filoni, I think, understands this character in some ways even better than I do," Christensen told IMDb. "And so when I read the scripts, I'm just elated with what I get to do and say. That said, he's still very collaborative, and if I have an idea, I'll share it, and if it works, then we'll do it. And so, we're not too precious about things and we get to explore a little bit. But I try to honor the words that he's written, and I don't need to deviate much."

Alongside Ahsoka season 2, Star Wars: Starfighter – starring Ryan Gosling – is also releasing next year.

For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies currently in the works.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. A trio of Mordor Orc models outlined in white against a medieval background, with horse riders and thatched cottages
    1
    Dammit, these new Warhammer Mordor Orc models are reeling me back into the Lord of the Rings wargame again
  2. 2
    Final Fantasy 7 Revelation has more "on-screen guidance" to stop players feeling lost, lead says
  3. 3
    The Silent Hill movie franchise is reportedly being rebooted after Return to Silent Hill flopped earlier this year
  4. 4
    Despite Daredevil: Born Again ending, Marvel reportedly isn't stopping its Disney Plus shows any time soon
  5. 5
    Persona 4 Revival lead said Atlus wanted "a whole new cast," but one actor is reprising his role from the OG JRPG anyway