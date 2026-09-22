Despite Daredevil: Born Again ending and Wonder Man's cancelation, Marvel reportedly isn't stopping its Disney Plus shows any time soon

Marvel Studios is apparently still investing in Disney Plus TV shows, despite the news that Daredevil: Born Again is ending with season 3. In a new report suggesting the Charlie Cox-led show was coming to a close, it was revealed there are "three to five" live-action MCU series currently being developed.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources also suggest a new spy thriller is among those greenlit. Reportedly called Zodiac, it's thought it could be focused on a criminal organization from the comics led by a villain called Scorpio.
Regardless of what it's about, a new spy thriller could tread similar ground to Marvel's ill-fated Secret Invasion. As that show struggled to resonate with viewers, it's a genre the MCU needs to redeem itself in.
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Marvel television will be making an appearance at New York Comic Con soon with a panel set for October 8. We could hear more about future MCU plans here or it may focus on the already announced animated projects (including X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) and the upcoming VisionQuest.
However, the news of more shows comes amid a question mark about whether Marvel was slowing down its production of TV shows. Wonder Man was recently canceled after its season 2 renewal and Kevin Feige had previously announced plans to streamline MCU releases in the coming years.
We'll have to wait and see what happens next for Marvel on the small screen. In the meantime, we have Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars both confirmed and on the way.
Check out our guide to other upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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