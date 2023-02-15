Marvel boss Kevin Feige says there will be fewer Disney Plus TV shows going forward

Marvel head Kevin Feige has shared more insight into the studio’s plans for Phase 5 and Phase 6, hinting it could mean fewer Disney Plus shows on the horizon. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), Feige explained that he wants each project to really stand out as they plan to space them out a bit more.

"I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist," he explained. "It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there – and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate. But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney Plus shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

Feige then clarified that this means both having more time between projects and putting out fewer each year. He also opened up about their approach to make the Marvel TV shows more self-contained than the movies.

"We want to do shows that can only be shows," he added. "I want to continue to make them even more episodic, which may seem counterintuitive. But I do think there is something fun about leaning back and watching an episode that can be relatively self-contained." The Marvel boss let on that this is something they’re focusing on with the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series in particular.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next MCU movie to hit theaters, but in terms of the upcoming Marvel shows, it seems Secret Invasion will be up next with a spring 2023 release date scheduled. Echo, Loki season 2, and Ironheart are all also expected on Disney Plus this year.

Check out our guides to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of the Marvel timeline for your latest MCU fix.