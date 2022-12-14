Marvel's Hawkeye spin-off Echo looks likely to be delayed, says writer

Marvel series Echo, which is set to focus on Maya Lopez, the deaf antagonist from the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led Hawkeye, will probably be pushed back until late 2023. The show is currently scheduled to release in the summer but head writer Marion Dayre isn't sure it'll be ready by then...

"That will be probably a year from when this comes out," she admitted, while appearing as a guest on Ben Blacker's Writers Panel (opens in new tab) podcast. "You do sort of a general overall break, and then we lay out some arcs, and then we go back in and brick by brick. There just simply was not enough time to do it that way," the Better Call Saul scribe explained, noting how her past projects influenced what she came up with for Echo.

"So it was sort of grabbing things from, like The Act, which was a limited series on Hulu, which we broke fairly quickly, so taking some of that... Laying out some tent poles that we more or less stuck with and shifting them around with the way that we did."

At this stage, a delay wouldn't be all that surprising, considering how little we've heard about the show in recent months. Since November 2021, however, we've learned that Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as Maya Lopez, the titular character, and Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox will feature as Wilson Fisk and Daredevil, respectively.

According to several publications, Echo will see Maya return to her hometown, where she must face her past and attempt to reconnect with her Native American roots. Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Zahn McClarnon, and Graham Greene round out the supporting cast.

WandaVision follow-up Agatha: Coven of Chaos is believed to be coming out towards the end of 2023 already, so there's every chance that if Echo is pushed back, that will be too. Kathryn Hahn, who plays the eponymous witch, will be joined on screen by Heartstopper's Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield, and The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza.

Echo will premiere on Disney Plus in 2023, as part of Phase Five of the MCU. For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way and our look-back on Marvel Phase 4.