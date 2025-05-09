Jeremy Renner says "some" of Hawkeye season 2's most interesting rumors are true, but they've "still gotta figure things out" before it happens

Jeremy Renner has addressed the possibility of Hawkeye season 2 – and whether the whispers that it will be like action classic The Raid are true.

Josh Horowitz brought up the idea that a second season of Hawkeye could be "Raid-style, single location" to Renner during a recent episode of Happy Sad Confused.

2011's The Raid, directed by Gareth Evans, revolved around a rookie officer fighting his way through to the top of an apartment building in the hopes of arresting a crime boss.

Renner replied, "Maybe some of that's true. We got into it a little bit story-wise… everyone is interested, I wouldn't say no to that."

Even if everyone is interested, Renner was keen to bump the brakes on anything happening with Hawkeye imminently, instead suggesting that there are still only early discussions surrounding a follow-up to the 2021 Disney Plus series, which saw Clint Barton (Renner) work alongside MCU newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take down a criminal gang in New York.

"I think there are a lot of ideas, they've still gotta figure things out. I'm always game to do it. It's a fun world; I love being a part of it."

Right now, Jeremy Renner is one of the very few big Marvel names not to be announced as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

He may very well be part of Sam Wilson's Avengers team referenced in the Thunderbolts post-credits scene but, for the time being, it appears he's sitting this one out while the likes of the Fantastic Four and X-Men take centre stage.

Renner also recently commented on an offer for Hawkeye season 2 that he turned down over pay.

