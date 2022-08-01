Secret Invasion will be a "crossover event series", teases official Disney Plus description

Secret Invasion could be a Marvel crossover show of epic proportions, the series' official logline suggests. While it's already been revealed that Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Nick Fury, with Ben Mendelsohn returning as the Skrull Talos, it looks like even more connections to the wider MCU could be on the way.

According to the official Disney Plus description of the show (opens in new tab), Secret Invasion will be a "crossover event series" that "showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years." From that, we can assume the show will feature more familiar faces, as well as plot points that intersect with the rest of the MCU.

Secret Invasion is coming as part of Marvel Phase 5, in between Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The rest of 2023 will see the release of Loki season 2, The Marvels, Hawkeye spin-off Echo, Blade, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. From that line-up, it seems likely that a Carol Danvers cameo could be happening in Secret Invasion ahead of The Marvels – especially considering the hero's connection to both Talos and Fury. Whether Secret Invasion delves into the multiverse remains to be seen.

Alongside Jackson and Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders is part of the cast, playing Maria Hill once again, while Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir have mystery roles. Martin Freeman will also be back as Everett K. Ross – though we'll next see him again in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – and Don Cheadle returns as Rhodey.

A Secret Invasion trailer debuted behind closed doors at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and it teases a gritty Marvel tale. The series doesn't yet have a release date beyond the spring 2023 window.

While you wait, check out our guide to every one of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows – and see our roundup of all of Marvel's SDCC 2022 announcements. Next up on the MCU release slate is I Am Groot, which hits Disney Plus this August 10, closely followed by She-Hulk this August 17.