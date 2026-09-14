After cancelling Spider-Noir, Amazon reportedly still has 4 different Spider-Man TV shows in development

Despite cancelling Spider-Noir after just one season, Amazon and Sony are still moving ahead with their multi-title deal to use IP from Sony's Universe of Marvel characters... and there are reportedly four projects in development.
The deal was first announced back in 2022, with Silk: Spider-Society set to be the first project. The series, which would've followed Korean-American superhero Cindy Moon, was ultimately canceled before entering production. Spider-Noir premiered in 2026 to rave reviews, but was given the axe just a couple of months after the first season was released. According to The Ankler, there are a whopping four projects in the works, and Amazon is hoping to greenlight two of them.
Per the report, the four projects come from American Born Chinese creator Kelvin Yu, Pluribus and Better Call Saul writer Alison Tatlock, Tracker and Legion producer Ben H. Winters, and For All Mankind creators Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert in collaboration with WandaVision and The Marvels writer Megan McDonnell.
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Deadline reported that one project in particular is "nearing a series order." Details are, of course, being kept under wraps, and we don't know which Spidey heroes or villains are up for their own TV shows. We do know, however, that Amazon has access to over 900 Marvel characters that qualify as Sony-owned Spider-Man characters, so the possibilities are enormous.
Spider-Noir is streaming now in both black-and-white and in color on Prime Video. For more, check out our Spider-Noir review, or if you're still confused about how Spider-Noir is connected to the Spider-Verse movies, we've got the answer.
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