Details about who is playing what in The Batman 2 might be scarce, but one thing that’s been circulating regularly is behind-the-scenes snaps of the highly anticipated sequel from director Matt Reeves. Currently filming in London, Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne has been seen wading through a crowd of angry Gothamites with a lot to say and even bigger statements to make on their wide variety of protest signs. It’s with these nifty bits of craftwork from Gotham’s locals, though, that the reference to a major Batman villain might just have been confirmed.
TheBatmanSagaNews has posted footage of the crowd holding signs that read "Court of Oligarchs" and "Court of Fouls," which any Batfan will recognize as a clear reference to the secret organization The Court of Owls. Debuting in 2012, the Court of Owls is a mysterious society that has existed in the city’s shadows for years, long before Bruce became the Dark Knight.
Composed of Gotham’s wealthy elites, they even enlisted a team of deadly assassins that were known as the Talons to enforce their secret rule, and at one point pushed Batman almost to the breaking point when he discovered them.
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The Court's appearance in the movie would mark their first live-action big-screen appearance, after already popping up in the Batman prequel series, Gotham. Well, that is if Reeves isn’t leading us down a blind alley and duping us, just like he’s done before. Let’s not forget that the director cleverly shot alternate scenes that the public caught in The Batman, including Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle walking down some steps with Falcone (Jon Turturro). When the movie finally got its public release, the scene in question was nowhere to be found in the finished cut, with Falcone instead accompanied by a completely different woman.
Additionally, the new leaked photos show someone in the crowd wearing a mask that looks like Anarky, another of Batman’s foes who hasn’t appeared in any Batman movie. As the name suggests, Anarky is a villain bent on overthrowing the government, using lethal means if necessary. Pairing this rogue with the aforementioned court does seem like a sensible step, suggesting that the new chapter of The Batman could expand further on Gotham’s classist issues that were present in the first film way back in 2022.
Then again, Reeves could be just pulling the cowl over our eyes, and we can’t blame him. Having spent such a long time in development, and even with its new cast additions that include the likes of Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Charles Dance, being kept under wraps, these kind of cinematic misdirects could all be part of the game.
The Batman Part II finally arrives in theaters on February 18, 2028. For more, check out our guide to every upcoming DC movie and show headed our way.
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