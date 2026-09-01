40-year-old Robert Pattinson says he's "definitely feeling [his] age" while filming fight scenes for The Batman 2

Robert Pattinson says filming fight choreography for The Batman 2 has him "feeling his age," though I'd argue that 40 is still pretty young.
"I’m definitely feeling my age when fighting a lot," Pattinson told GQ. "I'm literally like, 'Goddamn, this is significantly harder than it used to be.' But it’s really fun. And I think the movie’s going to be pretty great. It’s got a really, really fun cast, but it’s a marathon."
The Batman hit theaters back in 2022, with The Batman 2 slated for an October 2025 release date. Well, that came and went, but luckily filming is currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland. There have also been numerous set leaks that look pretty dang cool, the most recent being an all-out car chase with the Batmobile vs. Gotham PD.
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We still don't know what the movie is about, though we do know that it picks up a few weeks after The Penguin season 1 (and Colin Farrell will indeed be returning as Oz Cobblepot). Sebastian Stan has been rumored to play Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, but his shaved head on set seems to indicate he may be playing villain Victor Zsasz instead... Either way, Pattinson can't start feeling old yet as we need him for at least three more Batman movies. Though the DCU will have to cast its own Batman soon, as Pattinson's Bruce Wayne exists as part of the Elseworlds universe...
The Batman 2 is set to (finally) hit theaters on October 1, 2027. For more, check out our ranking of the best Batman movies, and keep up with upcoming DC movies coming your way.
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