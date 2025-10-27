The Batman Part 2 takes place "a few weeks" after The Penguin, according to star Colin Farrell

News
By published

The movie is due out in 2027

The Penguin finale
(Image credit: HBO)

Colin Farrell says The Batman Part 2 picks up right where Emmy-winning spin-off The Penguin ends.

"I would say I would bet against, but not by much," Farrell told ComicBook when asked about a potential second season for the series. "I know that the powers that be are thinking of storylines that could justify another eight hours because it all goes off Matt Reeves's world. It conveniently worked that the death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on. That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then [The Batman Part II] will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark.”

See more Movies News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.