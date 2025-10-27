The Batman Part 2 takes place "a few weeks" after The Penguin, according to star Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell says The Batman Part 2 picks up right where Emmy-winning spin-off The Penguin ends.

"I would say I would bet against, but not by much," Farrell told ComicBook when asked about a potential second season for the series. "I know that the powers that be are thinking of storylines that could justify another eight hours because it all goes off Matt Reeves's world. It conveniently worked that the death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on. That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then [The Batman Part II] will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark.”

The Penguin took place weeks after the end of The Batman, whose titular character is absent from the spin-off. The Penguin ends on a rather sour note, though we do see Sofia Falcone receive a letter from her half-sister Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. After receiving 24 Emmy nominations and winning nine, fans were still hopeful that a second season would come to fruition. Sadly, the show has always been billed as a limited series, and will probably stay that way.

Farrell previously told The Hollywood Reporter that even though he has an "an even smaller role," in The Batman Part 2, the film is "deeper, scarier, [and] the stakes are bigger." Director Matt Reeves recently revealed that the film's main villain has "never really been done in a movie before" (so we might be saying bye-bye to Barry Keoghan's Joker).

The Batman 2 arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027, some five years after the initial film. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way from both the DCU Chapter One and beyond.