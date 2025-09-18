DC fans get a cryptic clue as to The Batman 2 villain, as director Matt Reeves says they've "never really been done in a movie before"

With filming yet to have started on The Batman 2, we're still very much in the dark about which famous foe Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader will be facing off against in the sequel. Now, though, writer-director Matt Reeves has given us an intriguing clue as to who it might be...

"I had a lot of ideas and then with Mattson Tomlin, my writing partner, began the process of deep-diving into the comics. We sat together and we watched a lot of movies, honestly, and not all the movies were from the realm of Gotham," he told Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz on the Emmys' red carpet on September 14.

"One of the explorations, for me, was to do something that pushes even further into the character of Bruce Wayne because the first story is so much about the Batman. I always wanted, in the movies, to make sure [they were] focused on his character. I never wanted to lose Rob at the center of these stories – and that's what we set our aim on. So, we had to pick the right villain that digs into his past. I won't tell you where we ended up but we're super excited about it, and I will say it's never really been done in a movie before."

Released back in 2022, The Batman saw Pattinson's titular vigilante, who's only in his second year of dishing out justice, take on Paul Dano's the Riddler, a mysterious serial killer targeting Gotham's elite. Barry Keoghan cameoed as The Joker right at the very end of the film but given Reeves' comments and the fact that the Clown Prince has been portrayed many times before, it seems like he won't be the big bad.

Other antagonists in the movie included John Turturro's Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrel''s Oswald Cobb/The Penguin.

Over the years, big screen Batmans have also brawled with the likes of Bane, Scarecrow, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, and more. We'll just have to wait and see which Rogues Gallery member pops up this time around...

The Batman 2 is set to release on October 1, 2027. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows heading our way.