Spider-Noir showrunner shares his original plans for season 2 before the Nicolas Cage show was cancelled

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Oren Uziel says the series ending is "bittersweet"

Nicolas Cage as the Spider in Spider-Noir
(Image credit: Prime Video)

In the wake of Spider-Noir's cancelation, the showrunner has shared some insight into what a second season would have looked like. Oren Uziel says that while they hadn't started writing a follow-up for the Amazon MGM show, the ending of season 1 did give him some ideas.

"If I had my druthers, it would be probably another location," he told Variety. "There are so many L.A. noirs we could have dove into. There are European noirs we could have dove into. There are other places to go. You're starting in 1933. Where is that heading? It's heading toward just a most cataclysmic time – World War II. There was a lot of storytelling that could have happened there."

However, Uziel says he's pleased that they didn't leave Spider-Noir on a cliffhanger. "We made a very closed-ended show," he continued. "There's a reason we were honoring these old noirs. The story begins when the client comes into the private detective's office, and it ends when they solve the case. So, it was nicely buttoned up."

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An official reason hasn't been given for the cancelation of the series, but reports from Deadline suggest that Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television were hoping for bigger streaming numbers. This was especially the case given the reported budget was about $400 million.

However, the release schedule for Spider-Noir was pretty unconventional. It aired on MGM Plus before arriving all at once on Prime Video, rather than the usual weekly release schedule.

Uziel isn't the only one who's reacted to the cancelation. Nicolas Cage also shared a very classy reaction to the news, sharing that "one season was perfect".

You can stream Spider-Noir on Prime Video now. For more of what to watch, check out our guide to the best Amazon shows of all time.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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