The AA games industry needs "a few more Expedition 33s" before publishers stop seeing smaller games as a major financial risk, says Valor Mortis director

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Come on publishers, take a chance on AA

Large monster stands in field of purple flowers
(Image credit: One More Level)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a tornado while developer Sandfall Interactive was anticipating more of a pleasant breeze, selling a total of over 8 million copies, and helping reset expectations for how hard a AA game is supposed to make you cry. You might think this enormous reception would make publishers more eager to invest in AA and find their very own, relatively inexpensive blockbuster, but fellow mid-tier developer One More Level game director Radek Ratusznik says this isn't the case.

Publishers are squeamish about AA – it's as if all the warm thoughts of berets and fresh baguettes that French JRPG Expedition 33 inspired disappeared as soon as they started reaching for their checkbooks. So Ratusznik, who is leading what I hope will be another AA masterpiece in the zombie Soulslike Valor Mortis, believes the industry needs more unprecedented bestsellers.

It would be nice, wouldn't it? Both for players looking to experience creative risks that usually only small teams are willing to take, and for developers, who could use the encouragement. In any case, Ratusznik tells GamesIndustry.biz at this year's Gamescom, "We had this enormous success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but still publishers find the AA segment quite risky."

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Gustave stands in the foreground wearing beret and striped shirt

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

The director continues, "We probably need a few more Expedition 33s to just prove them wrong. Maybe one Expedition is not enough. There are also so many companies who can deliver very good titles in the AA scope and budget, not just spending hundreds of millions."

The problem is, some publishers already know this. What they're looking for is more than a lean team that knows what it's doing – they want a miracle, too. Ratusznik explains, "It's not like we can make the game in one year without any trouble. The game still needs proper time to be published and properly tested. I doubt that we can squeeze it that much, as probably some of the publishers would like to."

Unaware of the tribulations of being AA, I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Valor Mortis' demo at this year's Summer Game Fest. It's a strange 19th century French battle for moral greyness – which, you know, now that I'm saying it, almost sounds like another Expedition 33. Valor Mortis might be leading the change Ratusznik wants to see.

Ghostrunner devs abandon parkour for Valor Mortis, a first-person soulslike that might explain why the rest of the genre follows Dark Souls' lead.

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Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

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